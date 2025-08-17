Dennis Rodman’s Attempt to Embarrass Travis Hunter Lands in Bad Taste Among Fans

It’s pretty sad how Dennis Rodman has fallen off. We all know about the “Bad Boy” persona of his … and loved it back when he was dominating the glass. But, like we’ve seen with plenty of retired WWE stars, carrying that edgy persona past your playing days doesn’t usually work out.

Rodman clearly didn’t get the memo. These days, nobody’s talking about his rebounding titles or his defensive grit. Instead, it’s his controversial mouth that grabs attention … and now even Travis Hunter has ended up catching strays.

During his appearance on a Twitch livestream with streamer N3on, the former power forward was asked a very simple question: What advice would he, a 64-year-old who has seen it all through experience, give to a streamer just 21 years old?

Rodman, who (we’re sure) plenty of people still look up to, gave a bizarre answer: “Just don’t be Travis Hunter.”

Even N3on, who isn’t exactly known as a respected social-media influencer, looked stunned. Rodman, meanwhile, kept shouting, laughing, and tossing out lines like “Breaking news,” almost like a brainrot content creator would.

Overall, it made for a pretty pathetic few seconds of a clip:

NBA legend Dennis Rodman violated Travis Hunter while streaming with Neon, saying that to be your best self, you should not be like Travis Hunter pic.twitter.com/PAqJWtk48P — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 16, 2025

Hunter gets a lot of flak for no reason these days. The guy, who just made his NFL debut in a preseason game and even played snaps on both sides of the ball, is mostly making headlines over fake reports about an alleged divorce from his wife, Leanna Lenee.

For some reason, many, including Rodman, apparently, are eagerly waiting for this split. Even though both Hunter and Lenee have shown that their relationship is going strong.

Sure, some things Lenee has said or done might be considered questionable, but spreading fake divorce rumors and having a retired athlete like Rodman throw jabs? That’s downright insane. And remember, Hunter is just 22.

Thankfully, fans felt the same way and didn’t hold back on the former NBA star in the comments of the now-viral clip.

“Look at his relationship with his wife and daughter, don’t take advice from this guy for anything outside of basketball,” one said.

“This is actually so lame by Dennis Rodman. Look in the mirror before speaking big dawg,” another added.

“This is the last human that should be giving someone relationship advice,” penned a third.

At least a few voices of fairness are still around.