mobile app bar

Dennis Rodman’s Attempt to Embarrass Travis Hunter Lands in Bad Taste Among Fans

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Travis Hunter and Dennis Rodman

Travis Hunter (left) and Dennis Rodman (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports

It’s pretty sad how Dennis Rodman has fallen off. We all know about the “Bad Boy” persona of his … and loved it back when he was dominating the glass. But, like we’ve seen with plenty of retired WWE stars, carrying that edgy persona past your playing days doesn’t usually work out.

Rodman clearly didn’t get the memo. These days, nobody’s talking about his rebounding titles or his defensive grit. Instead, it’s his controversial mouth that grabs attention … and now even Travis Hunter has ended up catching strays.

During his appearance on a Twitch livestream with streamer N3on, the former power forward was asked a very simple question: What advice would he, a 64-year-old who has seen it all through experience, give to a streamer just 21 years old?

Rodman, who (we’re sure) plenty of people still look up to, gave a bizarre answer: “Just don’t be Travis Hunter.”

Even N3on, who isn’t exactly known as a respected social-media influencer, looked stunned. Rodman, meanwhile, kept shouting, laughing, and tossing out lines like “Breaking news,” almost like a brainrot content creator would.

Overall, it made for a pretty pathetic few seconds of a clip:

Hunter gets a lot of flak for no reason these days. The guy, who just made his NFL debut in a preseason game and even played snaps on both sides of the ball, is mostly making headlines over fake reports about an alleged divorce from his wife, Leanna Lenee.

For some reason, many, including Rodman, apparently, are eagerly waiting for this split. Even though both Hunter and Lenee have shown that their relationship is going strong.

Sure, some things Lenee has said or done might be considered questionable, but spreading fake divorce rumors and having a retired athlete like Rodman throw jabs? That’s downright insane. And remember, Hunter is just 22.

Thankfully, fans felt the same way and didn’t hold back on the former NBA star in the comments of the now-viral clip.

“Look at his relationship with his wife and daughter, don’t take advice from this guy for anything outside of basketball,” one said.

“This is actually so lame by Dennis Rodman. Look in the mirror before speaking big dawg,” another added.

“This is the last human that should be giving someone relationship advice,” penned a third.

At least a few voices of fairness are still around.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these