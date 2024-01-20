Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson stands proud not only for his splendid athletic prowess on the field but also for his excellent potential to remain composed under strain. This trait has been a defining element of Jackson’s profession, a quality that not only aids him during high-stakes games but also influences those close to him.

Five years ago, Jaime Taylor, Jackson’s girlfriend, shed light on how Jackson’s calm demeanor impacted her. Taylor, amazed by Jackson’s constant positivity, revealed how he never let external criticism affect his self-perception. Taylor shared, recalling her tendency to get upset over negative comments, “He’s taught me how to handle criticism.”

Jackson’s advice to her was simple yet profound: “Let them do the talking. You don’t have to say anything. Just show them.” This mantra, embracing resilience and silence in the face of criticism, is a testament to Jackson’s mental strength.

Willie Snead, Jackson’s teammate at the time, echoed this sentiment. He admired Jackson’s competitive spirit, especially during challenging times. He recalled, “We were 4-5 last year. We had no choice but to win, and we started to roll. We saw how good he could be.”

Moreover, Snead talked about how Jackson frequently goes beyond the usual techniques to create successful plays. This makes him a quite successful and well-known member of the team, especially among his teammates inside the locker room.

Smiley Face has excelled this season, and his long-time girlfriend, Jaime’s unwavering support, is a cherry on top. While the star QB remains mum about the relationships, there are a few intriguing details that surprise fans to this day.

Lamar Jackson and Jaime’s Incredibly Private Relationship

Despite being one of the NFL’s biggest stars, Lamar Jackson has successfully kept his personal life private. This includes his relationship with Jaime Taylor. The couple has been together since Jackson’s college days at Louisville.

In a rare 2019 interview with the Baltimore Ravens, Taylor opened up about the influence Jackson has had on her, particularly in handling public scrutiny. Their relationship, though shielded from the limelight, has been a steady journey alongside Jackson’s rising career.

Adding to the intrigue, Jackson became a father in the early 2020s, welcoming his daughter, Milan, affectionately nicknamed “Lani.” While Jackson has confirmed his role as a father, he has kept the identity of Lani’s mother private, as per the Sun. Fans have speculated about Taylor being the mother, but this remains unconfirmed, consistent with Jackson’s approach to personal matters.

In a world where athletes are often scrutinized, Jackson’s ability to stay calm amidst the noise, a trait he’s shared with Taylor, stands as a testament to his character, both as a player and as a person.