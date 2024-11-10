mobile app bar

Lasik Brutally Trolls QB Daniel Jones for His Pathetic Game in Germany

Sneha Singh
Published

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during press conference at the FC Bayern Munchen training grounds at Sabener Strasse.

Nov 8, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during press conference at the FC Bayern Munchen training grounds at Sabener Strasse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the Giants’ embarrassingly poor performance against the Panthers in Germany, all eyes turned to Daniel Jones. The QB recorded zero passing touchdowns, one rushing, and twice as many interceptions (2). This led to jabs from all directions, including from Lasik, who shifted their focus from referees to a player this week.

In a post on X, Lasik’s official account—widely known for promoting vision correction surgery—remarked that it might be high time for Jones to schedule an appointment. Following one of the interceptions the QB threw, they wrote, “We don’t not have any locations in Germany but we do have locations in NY/NJ for any player(s) that might need it.

Jones amassed only 190 yards in the game with a passer rating of 50.5 against the already-struggling Panthers. On top of that, his completion percentage was the lowest in the past four weeks at 59.5%.

Even the team’s own reporters voiced their disappointment in the QB’s performance. For instance, Connor Hughes called him a “human shield” masking the Giants’ significant issues, arguing that this is the only reason Jones remains the starter.

Not surprisingly, fans were in agreement with Lasik’s jab and had a field day trolling the QB in the comment section.

Giants fans also emphasized how the Giants are in desperate need of Jones to pull up his socks and help the team to a win.

This is not a one-off for Lasik, though, as their social media account often pokes fun at the NFL players and referees alike.

Daniel Jones is not LASIK’s first target

Lasik’s X account has become notorious for its digs at athletes as a form of clever self-promotion. And the best part? They don’t spare officials either.

In Friday’s game between the Bengals and Ravens, referees are believed to have missed two crucial calls that led to Cincinnati’s last-minute 35-34 loss. Lasik, on X, showed full empathy with fans’ frustration after the game, cheekily offering free eye surgeries for the refs.

Sharing a clip that showed Joe Burrow getting hit on the face in a play, the caption read: “Better Vision. Better Calls. Yes, we’re still offering NFL refs free LASIK.” They took it even further by offering a “special discount” to anyone who nominates a referee for Lasik eye surgery.

Additionally, they posted a clip of Bengals’ TE Mike Gesicki being grabbed by a Ravens player near the goal line, which prevented him from completing his route. The sarcastic caption on the post read, “Clearly a missed call” in double quotes.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush.

