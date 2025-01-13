“Latest Thing to Keep the Dallas Cowboys Relevant”: Stephen A. Smith Blasts Jerry Jones for Keeping Mike McCarthy Waiting Until “The Last Minute”

As everyone in the NFL world expected, the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy decided to part ways following the 2024 campaign. The frustrating part, however, is how owner Jerry Jones has been acting throughout this situation. He continues to leave decisions to the very last minute, to the annoyance of many, including Stephen A. Smith.

While discussing the breaking McCarthy news on First Take, Smith seemed exasperated. His frustration stemmed more from Jones’ last-minute decision-making than the actual news itself. Smith sees Jones’ procrastination as yet another tactic to keep the Cowboys “relevant.” It’s all about staying in the news for Jones, rather than “winning football games”.

“Obviously [Jerry Jones feels] that being a Dallas Cowboy is a privilege. And because it’s a privilege in his eyes, he’s probably thinking with the mindset you shouldn’t even want to talk to other teams. Instead of thinking about the role he plays in compelling a coach to want to talk to other teams. It’s just the latest thing to keep the Cowboys relevant and in the news. Anything but winning football games on the field, they’re masters at that.”

McCarthy will be allowed to talk to other teams after the deadline passes at midnight on Tuesday, and Smith said McCarthy should get on the phone with teams immediately. The leading analyst has always been a critic of the Cowboys and their owner, but he’s certainly not the only one who thought this situation could have been handled better by the 82-year-old billionaire.

Mike McCarthy might struggle to get another NFL HC job

Instead of giving Mike McCarthy clarity about his future, Jerry Jones has been keeping his plans under wraps. Reports suggest they attempted to negotiate a new deal, but the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement. Knowing he was going to move on from McCarthy while still blocking him from interviewing with the Chicago Bears last week was a characteristically petty move.

Shannon Sharpe, who wholeheartedly agreed with Stephen A. Smith, pointed out that after five years in charge, a team should have a clear understanding of “what a coach is and what he isn’t” and whether they want that person to remain in the role. There’s no need to drag the decision out.

Sharpe also criticized Jones for his lack of self-awareness and attitude when it comes to hiring coaches, essentially warning Dallas’ next coach to tread carefully. Jones’ overbearing, hands-on approach and insistence on retaining the general manager role are growing increasingly frustrating for more than just Cowboys fans.

“He’s just looking to check the landscape, ‘Who can I get to take this job on an incentive-based contract and still allow me to emasculate him and still be in control, run my mouth, say all the things, talk about the football team, what we did, what we didn’t do, when I really have no earthly idea in that.'”

Sharpe also said that he didn’t think McCarthy to the Bears would be a good move. The Hall of Famer put forth Ben Johnson or Kliff Kingsbury as better options there. He also said that the New Orleans Saints, the other team that has reportedly shown interest in McCarthy, should go with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

We tend to agree with Sharpe’s assessment. McCarthy has been a “good” coach, but not a “great” coach. He’s had great luck with QBs, and his shtick simply seems like it’s run its course. He doesn’t seem like the kind of coach that can energize a group, and his offensive schemes don’t work like they used to.

Whatever we and Sharpe believe, Mike McCarthy is likely going to get interviews with those teams. He could also receive interest from other teams with vacant head coaching positions. They include the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars.