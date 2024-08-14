“Leave Us Alone”: Tom Brady Teases a ‘Comeback’ but NFL Fans Aren’t Having It

Jul 20, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks onto the South Lawn of the White House as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are honored for their Super Bowl LV Championship. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s career had everything in multiples—Super Bowls, Pro Bowls, MVPs, All-Pro selections, and even retirements. Fresh off his second retirement last year after a storied 23-season career, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has sparked speculation about a potential comeback more than a few times. Well, the comeback rumors sparked again during Brady’s blog debut on YouTube.

Advertisement

In the nine-minute vlog, the former QB was captured engaging in various activities, from attending the Paris Olympics to flaunting his toned physique on the coast of Italy. Then, out of the blue, he dropped a bombshell by hinting at a return to the gridiron, boasting that, at the age of 47, he could still outperform most of them. He said:

“Just want to make sure all those young bucks in the NFL know if I still want to come out of retirement, they still got something to deal with.”

BREAKING: Tom Brady says in his new vlog that he’s been training because he still may want to COME OUT OF RETIREMENT. Talking about the young players in the league “THEY STILL GOT SOMETHING TO DEAL WITH” pic.twitter.com/jgcnYWpkgb — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 14, 2024

This time, though, Brady’s empty promises didn’t impress anyone. It seems the majority are tired of the teasing and were quick to make it known. One user even suggested that Brady’s big ego is why he keeps talking about a comeback. See for yourselves:

Leave us alone demon — Stephen Ai Smith ᶠᵃⁿ (@stephenaismth) August 14, 2024

This man is retired retired cmon now — Ethereal Ecotour (@EtherealEcotour) August 14, 2024

Dudes EGO is huge. You’re 45-46 you don’t gotta prove it to the YOUNG BUCKS — cryptoguy (@cryptoguy2714) August 14, 2024

This user, meanwhile, felt that the seven-time Super Bowl champ could dominate the league with a comeback:

I mean

All he has to do is throw the ball n not get sacked

It’s possible — Uncle Vaughn (@The_Vaughn_) August 14, 2024

That said, Brady didn’t just throw shade at the young QBs; he also shared some of the tricks up his sleeve that could definitely help stand out.

TB12 reveals his must-do throwing drill

In one segment of his Europe vlog, the former NFL quarterback delved into what he considered the most crucial drill that helped him develop as a playmaker.

He emphasized pointing the dominant shoulder toward the target, noting that as he got older, instead of swinging his left arm open to create torque, he began keeping his left arm more in front of his body and torquing around it.

“So, number one is, always point your lead shoulder at the target. And then one thing, as I got older, instead of swinging my left arm open to create torque. I would leave my left arm more in front of my body and I would torque around my left arm.”

That said, Brady’s chances of returning to the field at the start of the upcoming season seem negligible, as he clearly stated in the video that he hasn’t been throwing or practicing. Additionally, with his broadcasting career about to start with Fox, his playing days appear to be behind him.