mobile app bar

“Leave Us Alone”: Tom Brady Teases a ‘Comeback’ but NFL Fans Aren’t Having It

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Leave Us Alone”: Tom Brady Teases a ‘Comeback’ but NFL Fans Aren’t Having It

Jul 20, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks onto the South Lawn of the White House as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are honored for their Super Bowl LV Championship. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s career had everything in multiples—Super Bowls, Pro Bowls, MVPs, All-Pro selections, and even retirements. Fresh off his second retirement last year after a storied 23-season career, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has sparked speculation about a potential comeback more than a few times. Well, the comeback rumors sparked again during Brady’s blog debut on YouTube.

In the nine-minute vlog, the former QB was captured engaging in various activities, from attending the Paris Olympics to flaunting his toned physique on the coast of Italy. Then, out of the blue, he dropped a bombshell by hinting at a return to the gridiron, boasting that, at the age of 47, he could still outperform most of them. He said:

“Just want to make sure all those young bucks in the NFL know if I still want to come out of retirement, they still got something to deal with.”

This time, though, Brady’s empty promises didn’t impress anyone. It seems the majority are tired of the teasing and were quick to make it known. One user even suggested that Brady’s big ego is why he keeps talking about a comeback. See for yourselves:

This user, meanwhile, felt that the seven-time Super Bowl champ could dominate the league with a comeback:

That said, Brady didn’t just throw shade at the young QBs; he also shared some of the tricks up his sleeve that could definitely help stand out.

TB12 reveals his must-do throwing drill

In one segment of his Europe vlog, the former NFL quarterback delved into what he considered the most crucial drill that helped him develop as a playmaker.

He emphasized pointing the dominant shoulder toward the target, noting that as he got older, instead of swinging his left arm open to create torque, he began keeping his left arm more in front of his body and torquing around it.

“So, number one is, always point your lead shoulder at the target. And then one thing, as I got older, instead of swinging my left arm open to create torque. I would leave my left arm more in front of my body and I would torque around my left arm.”

That said, Brady’s chances of returning to the field at the start of the upcoming season seem negligible, as he clearly stated in the video that he hasn’t been throwing or practicing. Additionally, with his broadcasting career about to start with Fox, his playing days appear to be behind him.

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 750 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

Read more from Ayush Juneja

Share this article

Don’t miss these