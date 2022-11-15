Odell Beckham Jr, Who Wanted To Be The Next Kobe Bryant In Nike Family, Is Suing The Sporting Corporation For $20 Million

Odell Beckham Jr has been one of the most talked about athletes this season despite not playing a single game. He tore his ACL during last season’s Super Bowl clash which forced him out of action for an extended period of time.

The Super Bowl champion was expected to return to the Los Angeles Rams this season, however, the team from LA hasn’t been able to deliver satisfactory performances this year which might force him to opt for any other franchise.

Von Miller recently claimed that he wants OBJ to join him at the Bills. Then the rumors about the Jets and Cowboys contacting him also surfaced.

At this point, it isn’t certain where OBJ might end up. What we can say for sure is that he has got an abundance of options as a lot of top teams want an experienced receiver on the roster going into the playoffs.

Also Read: Juwan Johnson Net Worth: How Much Has The Saints Tight End Earned By Playing In The NFL?

Odell Beckham Jr Sues Nike For Not Honoring Financial Commitments

When everyone was waiting for an OBJ Tweet regarding his new NFL deal, he decided to shock his fans by announcing that before taking a call about which team he wants to play for, he has opted to sue Nike for $20 Million.

“Being a Nike Athlete and Brand Icon was a dream I’ve had since being a young boy,” Odell said in a statement. “I wanted to be the next Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, LeBron James or Kobe Bryant in the Nike Family.”

“When Nike exercised its right of first refusal to match the Adidas offer and not only kept me as a Nike Athlete, but also made me one of their Brand Icons – my dream had been fulfilled,” the statement further read.

“Unfortunately, Nike did not honor its commitments. Throughout our partnership, I have kept my promise and fulfilled my obligations to the brand. I am extremely disappointed that I’ve had to take these measures to ensure Nike fulfills their obligations and promises,” Odell further claimed.

The superstar receiver went on to add that he is doing this to take a stand for other athletes as well who honor their contracts amicably but are duped by big companies like Nike.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the case.

Also Read: Peyton Manning Admits That He Could Never Do What Lamar Jackson Did Against The Saints