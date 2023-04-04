Odell Beckham Jr. Gets an Offer From Baltimore as They Juggle With Lamar Jackson Deal and Salary Cap Issues

Odell Beckham Jr. is a name that is surprisingly still associated with free agency. It is a wonder how a player of such caliber hasn’t been able to sign with a team as of yet. Even after it looks like he has recovered from his injury, teams are still being cautious. However, it seems one team has finally decided to pull the trigger and try to bag OBJ while he is still available.

OBJ’s hiatus from playing football came after he tore his ACL during Super Bowl 56. Though the Rams won the Super Bowl thanks in part to his late-season arrival, they had to let him go after the season ended. For an entire year, OBJ focussed on his recovery, and now seems in shape to start playing again. That is if he finds a team in time.

Baltimore Ravens attempt to woo Odell Beckham Jr. to join their roster

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have offered a contract to Odell Beckham Jr., though details about it are not yet out. However, this does come as a surprising development. Especially when they are still embroiled in the Lamar Jackson contract saga. What’s more, they’ve only recently signed another wideout, Nelson Agholor, to a one-year deal.

Video: "The Baltimore Ravens met with Odell Beckham and presented him with their own offer." "It sure sounds like it's the Jets, it's the Ravens, maybe the Rams will still have an interest.. the obvious landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr."pic.twitter.com/6dffT2cklO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 3, 2023

Another reason why this move is interesting is the Ravens’ cap space. With only around $6.1 million remaining, their offer for OBJ may not be as high as he would want. Added to that, if Jackson ultimately ends up leaving the Ravens, OBJ would not be playing with an established QB. One he could revive his career with. That eventuality might just be running through OBJ’s mind right now.

Where else could OBJ land if he snubs the Ravens?

A player of OBJ’s skill level shouldn’t find it very difficult to sign with a team. However, his recent return from injury will definitely be a concern for teams. Nevertheless, there are a few teams who are rumored to be interested in signing him. The first on that list is the New York Jets, who will soon also have Aaron Rodgers in their ranks.

Playing in the same team as Rodgers could be a very appealing thought for Beckham. Playing alongside one of the best QBs in NFL history as he coaches and molds the next-gen QB for the Jets, Zach Wilson, will be an interesting project to be a part of. Apart from that, joining the Jets could potentially give him a better chance at a Super Bowl return this season. If he and Rodgers get along together quickly, that is.