Tyreek Hill’s $7 Million Florida House Goes Up in Flames; Worried Tua Tagovailoa Reacts as His WR’s Family Escapes Safely

A fire broke out at Tyreek Hill’s $7 million home in Southwest Ranches on January 3. Hill, who was with the team practicing for his upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills, hurried home upon learning about the incident to ensure his wife and mother were safe.

Thankfully, reports confirmed no injuries to anyone in the house. A video surfaced showing Tyreek Hill standing outside the house with his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, and mother, Anesha Sanchez. CBS News Miami, having confirmed with Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, reported that his family and pets are safe. They also mentioned that the fire only affected a single room in the house.

Through a collective effort, the firefighters bravely extinguished the blaze within 45 minutes. The cause of fire in the house is still unknown, and the investigation is still undergoing. The firefighters reached the 16000 block of Berkshire Court at around 1:55 p.m and heavy black smoke appeared from the roof of the two storied mansion.

From the live helicopter footage, it was visible that firefighters had to slice a hole in the roof of the main building. They did this to better tackle the fire that had broken out. Once they managed to stop the fire, the firefighters carefully checked the whole area to ensure everything was safe. Meanwhile, police officials were also there, overseeing the situation.

Tyreek Hill was spotted walking in a boot on his left foot. This is because of an ongoing ankle injury he received during Week 17. He had limited practice on Wednesday and is questionable to play in his final game of the 2023 regular season. Hill who is leading the league with 1,717 receiving yards in 15 games, shifted to a new house in Miami in 2022, after moving on from Kansas City.

Tyreek’s mansion follows a European style and covers 9,300 square feet with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It boasts various exciting amenities such as a game room, recording studio, movie room, and an expansive pool. For now, it would be fair to assume that everything will be under control without much damage done to the property and the people of the house. As it turns out, Tyreek’s pal Tua was extremely worried about his WR when he learned about the fire.

Tagovailoa’s Concern for Hill’s Family Safety Amidst House Fire

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa when asked about Hill’s house catching fire mentioned that he wasn’t aware until the practice had finished. The Dolphins star QB regretted not being able to speak to Hill before he left. Tagovailoa stated,

“I think that would be difficult for not just my teammates but anyone in general to be going through what Tyreeks’s going through right now. I think the main thing is his family is safe, his loved ones are good, and he’s good as well. Know it’s a little cliche to say but things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable. But I’m just glad that a lot of his family members are safe.”

Tua, expressing empathy, stated that it would be tough for anyone, including his teammates to deal with such a situation. Time and again, Tyreek has backed Tua over every other QB, even at the expense of getting trolled. This has boosted the bromance between the WR-QB duo which has actually aided them on the field as well. Hence, it makes sense that the QB was extremely worried for his pal and was relieved to know that everyone was safe and sound in the Hill household.