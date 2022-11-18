LeBron James Vents His Own Frustration With Lakers While Reflecting On Aaron Rodgers Not Having Match Winners Around Him At Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers is one of the finest quarterbacks in the competition. After all, winning back to back MVP honors is not an easy task to accomplish. However, the current season hasn’t really gone Aaron’s way.

The Packers had to choose between him and Davante ahead of the season. After much deliberation, they went with Rodgers and roped in young receivers to aid him and so far, the move doesn’t seem to be paying dividends.

Aaron has looked frustrated with the young receivers in the unit and there have been reports that even the WRs are not happy with Aaron putting all the blame on their shoulders and avoiding accountability.

During this week’s TNF clash, we again saw Aaron working hard but not receiving the kind of support he requires from his teammates. This time, Aaron got on-air support from basketball superstar LeBron James.

LeBron James Is Not Happy With The Way Packers Are Treating Aaron Rodgers

LeBron was watching and commentating on the Titans vs Packers clash alongside celebs like Jamie Foxx, Dez Bryant and other as part of a collaboration with The Shop.

When LeBron got his turn to speak about the game, he claimed that he just doesn’t understand why the Packers are wasting a talent like Aaron Rodgers by not trading their future draft picks to rope in talented players now who might help the reigning MVP to win games.

LeBron “If you have a transcendent franchise player like Aaron Rodgers why won’t you surround that when you got the picks to maximize what you do” Paul Rivera “Are we still talking football or are we talking basketball” pic.twitter.com/SoxIEvKTAp — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 18, 2022

Reacting to James’ take on Packers, Ron Riviera made a cheeky comment. He asked LeBron if he was still talking about football or was there a little bit of basketball talk involved in his comments.

There have been reports that James wanted the Lakers to trade their 2027 and 2029 first round picks in order to rope in players who could help him win games in the current season.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that behind LeBron’s comments about Green Bay and Rodgers, there was some frustration of his own with his own franchise.

As far as the TNF clash is concerned, Rodgers lost again and now, the team’s path to the playoffs is looking extremely tough.

