“Level of Engagement”: Months After Aaron Rodgers’ Trade, Real Reason Behind Letting the 4x MVP Go Has Been Revealed

The offseason trade that saw Aaron Rodgers leaving for the New York Jets generated immense buzz, with many expecting the superstar quarterback to remain with the Green Bay Packers. Let’s get the fact straight, Rodgers has been a four-time MVP(2011, 2014, 2020, 2021) since he started playing for the Packers. His exceptional performances have been one of the major reasons behind the Green Bay Packers’ massive fan following.

However, Green Bay’s decision to part ways with the four-time MVP left fans puzzled and searching for answers. As discussions and debates surrounding Aaron’s ability to compete against stronger opponents and maintain his position continue to intensify, recent reports have provided insights into the genuine rationale behind the Packers’ decision to get rid of the QB.

Revealing the Strategic Reason for Letting Rodgers Go

As revealed by NFL insider Albert Breer, speaking on the Slow News Day podcast with Kevin Clark of The Ringer, the Packers had their own motivations for trading Aaron Rodgers. Breer highlighted that the Jets will be getting a different(much improved) Rodgers this year, as they believe that the veteran QB did not show full engagement with the Green Bay Packers last season.

Breer stated, “they think they’re getting a different player than the Packers got last year because of the level of engagement.” He further added, “It’s like they feel like if Rodgers had been around [the Packers] in April and May and June last year, it would have made a difference.” The decision to part ways with Rodgers also had financial implications for the Packers. While the exact financial details didn’t find a place in the discussion, the inference is that Rodgers being let go has freed up salary cap space for the team.

This financial flexibility not only benefits the organization but also allows them to place their full trust in Jordan Love. Love is the young quarterback who has been waiting in the wings for a while and is now set to play the QB1 role for the men in Green and Gold.

Aaron Rodgers’ Salary Transition to the Jets

As Rodgers embarks on a new chapter with the New York Jets, there is curiosity surrounding his salary for the upcoming season. Aaron secured a lucrative 3-year, $150,815,000 contract with the Green Bay Packers before the 2022 season kicked off. This deal of the past included a $40,800,000 signing bonus and $150,815,000 guaranteed. His average annual salary stood at an impressive $50,271,667, as reported by Spotrac.

As reported in the contract acquired by the Jets, Aaron Rodgers’ 2023 compensation consists of a $1.165 million base salary. This includes another $50,000 workout bonus, in addition to the fully guaranteed base salary. Looking ahead, in 2024, Rodgers will reportedly earn a substantial $107.6 million. It will be interesting to see how he performs on the big stage this time around.