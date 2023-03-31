Aaron Rodgers Trade: Insiders Reveal One Last Thing That Is Stopping the Super Bowl Winner From Playing for the Jets

The Aaron Rodgers trade saga has been keeping many fans on the edge of their seats for the past few months. Even after Rodgers himself has stated that he wants to play for the Jets, the trade hasn’t gone through as of yet. However, it seems now that the deal might just be on the verge of completion. Apart from a few things, both teams seem to be on the same page regarding Rodgers.

Rumors about Rodgers leaving the Packers started the moment they lost their final game of the season to the Lions. A loss that saw their playoff hopes go up in smoke. While the Jets were probably not the first place people thought he’d go to, they remained steadfast in their goal to sign him. Which has paid off, kind off. If only the Packers would let him go that easily.

Jets and Packers are reportedly close to agreeing on terms for the Rodgers trade

Reports coming out of the NFL owners’ meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, are very positive. According to ESPN reporters Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Jets and the Packers have almost reached a common consensus. According to their sources, both teams have figured out the financial component of Rodgers‘ existing contract. Which, one could argue, is tougher than the other things that need ironing out.

However, the two teams seem to be stuck on deciding compensatory picks for the Packers. Rumors suggest that the Packers could be swayed with some non-first-rounder, high-end picks. However, the Jets are seemingly uncomfortable, given that Rodgers could just decide to retire at the end of this season.

Both teams are in no rush to get Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay

One would think that one team, if not both, would be eager to get this deal done and dusted. However, the reality is something far different. The lack of football in the off-season is not prompting the Jets to pursue this matter aggressively. As for the Packers, they really have nothing to worry about, apart from maybe getting a new QB.

The Jets are really getting a boost to their offense with Rodgers’ arrival. Not just that he is a prolific signal caller, but his experience as a Super Bowl winner will come in handy. Especially when training the young Zach Wilson, with whom Rodgers already shares a bond. Will Rodgers’ final years in the NFL be the ones that help Wilson to be one of the best in the future?