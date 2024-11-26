Le’Veon Bell Rubs Salt Into the Titans’ Wounds for Letting Derrick Henry Go to the Ravens

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running black Derrick Henry (22) runs during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans’ loss has become the Baltimore Ravens’ gain. This is how an NFL fan would describe Derrick Henry’s performance with the Ravens this season. His strong play in the running game and explosiveness on the field have helped the Ravens achieve a 7-4 record and emerge as playoff favorites.

In comparison, the Titans are struggling at 3-8 and are on the verge of being knocked out of the race.

Former Steelers QB and professional boxer Le’Veon Bell noticed this disparity in performance and pointed out that “elite running backs matter.” After seven seasons with the Titans, Henry joined the Ravens this year and has scored at least one touchdown in the last four games to put on a consistent run.

Giants let Saquon Barkley go …

Titans let Derrick Henry go …

Raiders let Josh Jacobs go … Those 3 teams combined are 7-26 .. Those 3 RBs teams combined are 24-9. maybe elite running backs matter — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 25, 2024

Bell observed a pattern: the Titans, Giants, and Raiders let Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and Josh Jacobs go this season. After their departure, their teams have a dismal 20% win percentage this season. Meanwhile, the Ravens, Eagles, and Packers—new homes to the three running backs—have a 75% win percentage in the 2024-25 season, so far.

This change in winning records suggests that the running backs’ presence has significantly bolstered their teams and their offenses. However, a Raiders fan countered by noting that the Titans with Henry had a 48-34 record from 2018 to 2022, while the Ravens were already on an impressive 53-29 record.

Even though the Ravens were already winning, it’s important to note that much has changed in 2024, including OBJ moving to the Dolphins. Hence, the bottom line, as per the numbers, is that the Titans are almost down and out, while the Ravens are thriving.

On Monday, Saquon Barkley once again made the Giants regret their decision with a 302-yard performance against the Rams. Similarly, Henry has already played a crucial role in the Ravens’ wins over the Broncos, Commanders, and Cowboys, scoring two touchdowns.

Perhaps, as Bell hinted, the three teams lost their gold in search of diamonds.