“Life Is Short. Have Adventures”: Taylor Swift, Who Secretly Dated Travis Kelce, Gets Honest About Her Outings and Dates Despite Unsettling Attention

12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift is often dubbed as the most famous woman in the world. Her influence over fans is no secret, as her Leg of Eras tour reportedly generated over a billion dollars. However, this level of fame has a dark side. She recently revealed how her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce received unpredictable attention merely for attending a few football games.

The pop sensation was first spotted at an NFL game during the Week 3 matchup between the Chiefs and the Bears. The star TE soon became a major part of her life, after the duo was frequently seen together in various places. However, their flourishing love story turned into fodder for tabloids. This apparently made the ‘Karma’ singer very anxious.

Taylor Swift recently made history after being named Times Person of the Year for the second time. In her interview with the magazine, the singer revealed intricate details of her personal life and also her recent linkup with Travis Kelce. She added that the couple’s dating history dates back to the NFL star’s July podcast when he put TayTay on blast.

Kelce made his first move on Taylor at the Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead, but his friendship bracelet never reached the pop singer. He was taken aback by this and expressed his disappointment in the ‘New Heights’ podcast. His brother Jason even jokingly asked if Travis wanted to sneak in his phone number via the bracelet, and the younger Kelce seemed very guilty.

Kelce’s banter certainly got Taylor’s attention as the duo soon met up and started secretly dating. Their chemistry must have been off through the roof as they are still going stronger than the 49ers’ defense.

The 12-time Grammy winner has been spotted on several outings since then. During her five Chiefs game appearances, she was spotted with Brittany and other Chiefs WAGs. Notably, the Wags even had a night out together a few weeks back.

Taylor Swift Has Gotten Used to the Public Attention

While TayTay’s constant presence in the headlines seems troubling, she has learned to embrace it over the years. In the same interview, the pop sensation revealed that she tries not to get too much entangled with the attention she gets from both the media and critics.

Taylor is very much aware that there will be a scene wherever she goes, but she chooses her personal life over a setback. The pop singer still wishes to go out with her friends, which she refrained from doing for several years due to being the center of public focus. Taylor accepts that she’ll never get those years back, and she doesn’t want to lock herself away any more.

“Over the years, I’ve learned I don’t have the time or bandwidth to get pressed about things that don’t matter. Yes, if I go out to dinner, there’s going to be a whole chaotic situation outside the restaurant. But I still want to go to dinner with my friends,” Taylor said. “Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years—I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.“

The 2023 Time’s Person of the Year has always tried to avoid controversies. However, her fame consistently drew her into them. While some are annoyed by the Swifties taking an interest in football, the league itself is benefiting from it. So, the question remains: Couldn’t Taylor Swift become one of the solutions to the 3% decline in viewership last year?