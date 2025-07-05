“I Won’t Even Have Patrick Mahomes at No. 2”: Paul Pierce Ranks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson Over 3× Super Bowl Winner

One Super Bowl loss, and suddenly, Patrick Mahomes is no longer the top dog of the league. Mahomes has three Super Bowl rings, three Super Bowl MVPs, two NFL MVPs to his name, and is the shoo-in for the next GOAT after Tom Brady. And yet, Paul Pierce thinks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson — who don’t have a single ring between them — are better players.

Apparently, the Chiefs’ inability last season to secure that elusive three-peat seems to have dampened analysts’ attitude towards the star signal-caller. But Pierce seems to be suggesting that its the Chiefs’ defense that is the star of the show in Kansas and not Mahomes.

“I know Mahomes got him to a Super Bowl. But we know that this Kansas City Chiefs team was built around their defense… they don’t get the credit for carrying them… through the regular season, but to the Super Bowl.”

Mahomes admittedly had a down season last year, throwing a career-low 26 TDs, but he still made it to the Super Bowl — something neither Jackson nor Allen has been able to do in their respective careers. Still, Pierce believes it is only fair that Josh Allen be ranked ahead of Mahomes, given he was the MVP last season and had much better personal stats than Mahomes.

“I think he (Allen) should be ranked ahead of Mahomes because this is based off ‘what have you done for me lately?’”

And what Allen has “done for me lately” has truly been fantastic. The Bills’ star had a phenomenal season last year, capping a run of five straight seasons with 40+ total TDs, a feat no QB has ever achieved before.

But it was Pierce’s next statement that would send some Mahomes looking for cold water to pour on themselves. Pierce thinks Mahomes is not even #2.

“But I will tell you this, I wouldn’t even have Mahomes number two. I’m putting Lamar right there. I’m putting— I’m putting Allen, Lamar. This is based on last year.”

In 2024, Jackson arguably had his best year yet, leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns, and earning his fourth Pro Bowl selection. He passed for 4,172 yards with 41 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions, achieving a career-high in passing yards and touchdowns.

Yes, Allen and Jackson had better seasons last year, but can the big picture be ignored? Mahomes has been nothing short of elite when it matters most. Allen boasts incredible regular-season stats and an MVP to his name, but he also holds the NFL record for the most playoff starts (13) without a Super Bowl appearance.

In contrast, Mahomes has reached four Super Bowls in his first seven seasons as a starter, winning three of them. That stark difference in postseason success serves as a powerful counterbalance to Allen’s regular-season brilliance. When the pressure is highest, Mahomes consistently delivers on the game’s biggest stage—and that’s what truly separates them.