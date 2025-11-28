Cowboys News: Analysts Back Brian Schottenheimer For Coach of the Year Amid Jerry Jones’ George Pickens Comparison

The Dallas Cowboys were left for dead at 3-5-1 before their bye. But since then, they have won three straight games to run their record back above .500 to 6-5-1. And they are definitely back in the playoff conversation.

They are currently sitting in the No. 9 spot in the NFC overall standings, just a half-game back of the Lions at 7-5 and one more behind the No. 7 seed San Francisco 49ers at 8-4. It has been quite a turnaround, as Dallas has beaten both participants of last year’s Super Bowl in back-to-back weeks. And rookie head coach Brian Schottenheimer should get a lot of credit for that.

He has come in during a very emotional and dramatic year for the Cowboys and steadied the ship. Trading Micah Parsons on the eve of battle, having a player take his own life during the season in Marshawn Kneeland, dealing with all of the extra media coverage that comes with coaching “America’s Team”. Schottenheimer has handled it all with aplomb, and he has some, such as Ryan Clark, believing that he could be the NFL Coach of the Year for 2025.

“I know we’re gonna look at the resumes, we’re gonna look at the records, and say well maybe he’s not doing what Vrabel is doing, or he’s not doing what McVay or Macdonald is doing. No coach has shown more leadership than Brian Schottenheimer, no coach has had to deal with your best player being shipped off to the Green Bay Packers, no coach has had to deal with what they dealt with the tragedy of Marshawn Kneeland. And no man has led in the manner that Brian Schottenheimer has led.”

Schottenheimer has climbed up the odds table for COY recently, but he’s still a ways off the pace. Mike Vrabel, coach of the 10-2 New England Patriots, is currently leading at -230. Shane Steichen, Ben Johnson, Mike Macdonald, and Sean McVay follow before Schottenheimer checks in at No. 6 with +2,500 odds.

But hey, if he keeps this up, he could make the race for this award very interesting down the stretch. Let’s not forget the wholehearted disappointment at his appointment early in 2025. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has taken a lot of swings this year, and he believes that just like star wideout George Pickens, his Schottenheimer decision has worked out quite well.

“I’m gonna say the same thing about him as I can say about [George] Pickens: a lot better than I could’ve hoped for. And he’s got a great relationship. This team is seeing him, really as a head coach above, as a part of their play. And boy, that’s really good stuff to build on. So I emphasize that I’m seeing great, great tangible things that this team can use next week and in the future.”

Jerry Jones on Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer: “I’m gonna say the same thing about him as I can say about (George) Pickens, better than I could’ve hoped for.” pic.twitter.com/1z1QTdGgLE — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 28, 2025

And say what you will about Jones, but he has made some moves that are turning out to look pretty darn good this season. Schottenheimer has been great. Pickens has the second-most receiving yards in football. Trade deadline acquisition Quinnen Williams has quickly made an impact on a Dallas defense that had been playing at an all-time low level.

Next week’s trip to Detroit to take on the Lions will be telling. But even after that, the Cowboys’ final four games paint a very hopeful picture for their playoff chances: vs. Minnesota, vs. the Chargers, at Washington, and at the Giants. Apart from the Chargers, they should expect to win all of those. And if they do, they will surely be in the mix for a Wild Card spot.