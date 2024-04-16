Lifelong Cowboys Fan the Undertaker Roasts Eagles Over NFL Heartbreak: "Your Team Went 10–1"

Every sports fan knows how rivalries and loyalties create a rich tapestry, intertwining teams, and even their iconic fans. Recently, The Undertaker, a WWE legend and ardent Dallas Cowboys supporter, found himself in enemy territory—Philadelphia, home of the Eagles. This set the stage for a showdown as intense as any of his WrestleMania matches. However, this time, his opponents were Eagles fans, and the ring was the topic of their disastrous 2023 season.

It’s rare to see The Undertaker utter sharp words outside the WWE, but when he came to Philly for WrestleMania, it didn’t take long for the tides to turn. Seizing the opportunity, Eagles fans started piling on the wrestling legend. He didn’t hold back either, and during a recent episode of the “Six Feet Under” podcast, The Undertaker threw shade at the team that almost clinched the top NFC seed with a 10-1 start, only to finish at 11-6.

“At least we (Cowboys) waited until the playoffs to collapse like we always do. Your team (Eagles) went 10-1, got your hopes up, just to completely fall off and collapse,” The Undertaker remarked.

However, if we explore their history, both franchises have seen highs and lows. Despite the Dallas Cowboys’ vast fan base and star-studded legacy, they haven’t reached the Super Bowl since 1995. In contrast, the Eagles clinched a Super Bowl victory in 2018, more like fuel to the fiery rivalry situation between fans. Amidst this backdrop, The Undertakers’ steadfast support for the Cowboys remains unwavering.

Did The Undertaker Play College Football?

Long before he emerged as the iconic Undertaker, Mark Calaway, a dedicated fan of both the NFL and the NBA, was a student at Waltrip High School. There, he tried his hands on both football and basketball. However, he ultimately pursued a basketball scholarship at Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas.

After spending two years in Lufkin, he decided to transfer to Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, where the aspiring basketball player would major in sports management. In the 1985-1986 season, he played as a center for the Rams, where he showed himself as an excellent rim protector.

While The Undertaker did not play college football, he excelled on the basketball court, so much so that a European scout offered him a chance to play professional basketball in France. However, he made the surprising decision to pursue a career in professional wrestling instead of hoops, as per Bleacher Report.

It’s quite intriguing to consider what might have been if The Undertaker had continued his basketball journey. But it’s not like his WWE legacy is any less remarkable. His name resonated with everyone, whether they watched WWF or not, and his finishing move, the chokeslam, was on everyone’s lips. He truly was a colossal star, and it’s safe to say that everything happens for a reason.