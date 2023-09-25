“Felt a Little Bit of Pressure”: Patrick Mahomes Was Feeling It at Arrowhead as All Taylor Swift Fans Were Itching to See Travis Kelce in the End Zone

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s dating rumors have been all over the place. Moreover, after the pop icon was recently spotted sitting alongside the TE’s mom at Arrowhead, fans went absolutely crazy. In fact, even Patrick Mahomes was under pressure to get the ball to Kelce as all the ‘Swifties’ were dying to see him work his magic.

Taylor Swift was seen leaving the Arrowhead with Travis after the game. And before that, she was spotted cheering for the Chiefs with all her might while sitting with Donna Kelce. Hence, fans are now convinced that the Taylor-Travis dating rumors are not just rumors anymore.

Patrick Mahomes Desperately Wanted to Get the Ball to Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced unique pressure before scripting a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears and all the credit for it goes to the presence of pop sensation Taylor Swift at the Arrowhead. Jokingly, Mahomes acknowledged “feeling the weight of delivering the ball to his favorite tight end,” Travis Kelce, during his post game chat with Erin Andrews which was posted on NFL’s official Insta handle. Mahomes further stated, “Yeah, I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure, and so I knew I had to get it to Trav.”

Mahomes confessed to the “little extra motivation” that came with pleasing both his loyal fans and the Swifties. Per Sports Center, even Taylor was spotted engaging in an enthusiastic tête-à-tête with Kelce’s mother, Donna. Later, she was seen passionately cheering for Travis after a touchdown.

The rumor mill has been churning about the Kelce-Taylor relationship for a while, with reports suggesting they had been discreetly spending time together. However, Kelce’s admission to Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show further fueled the fans, as he spoke of having “thrown the ball in her court.”

Travis Kelce Had Invited Taylor Swift to Arrowhead

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is back on the field after missing a game. However, he has the center for a whole new reason as he addressed the ongoing rumors about his alleged relationship with Taylor Swift. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce humorously stated, “I threw it out there; I threw the ball in her court. And I told her you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead; you might have to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead to see which one’s more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

This revelation sparked a buzz that the pop star Taylor Swift appears to have embraced. After all, Taylor not only accepted Kelce’s invitation but also cheered for him at Arrowhead. Now, it feels like Swifties and Kansas City fans have a common team to cheer for. The NFL world is truly captivated by this sensational pair.