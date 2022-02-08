Super Bowl Experience 2022: NFL and FaZe Clan announce collaboration ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Gaming company FaZe Clan and the NFL are collaborating on a project. And will take their relationship to the next level in footballs biggest week.

In 2019, FaZe Clan teamed with the NFL for the first time. The two companies collaborated on a series of activations centred on the NFL Draft. The new relationship, according to FaZe and NFL, wants to build on the prior one.

The two firms will collaborate on a series of content activations, including a flag football game between members of the FaZe Clan and NFL players. Furthermore, FaZe Clan and the NFL will collaborate on content.

It’s going down.

@FaZeClan vs. @ampexclusive in the ultimate flag football game at Super Bowl Experience ‼️ Saturday 2/12 at 4pm ET streaming live on FaZe Clan YouTube and Twitch pic.twitter.com/50e0HvvCfn — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2022

The NFL and Faze Clan will collaborate during Super Bowl Week

Before the Super Bowl, FaZe Clan and the NFL will collaborate on a charitable flag football game. Temperrr, Adapt. Swagg, Nate Hill, and Kaysan of the FaZe will compete in flag football against the AMP content producer collective, former NFL players Michael Vick and Brett Favre, and other celebs. The game will include a charitable component, with each team receiving $25,000 in donations.

Ian Trombetta, SVP, Social, Influencer & Content Marketing at the NFL, commented, “Gaming continues to be a core pillar within the broader NFL strategy, and we are excited to announce a joint marketing initiative with FaZe Clan that will kick off with a co-branded flag football game at this year’s Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s.

“In addition, our enhanced relationship will include first-ever activations and initiatives throughout the 2022-2023 season aimed at engaging our casual Gen Z fans.”

And Xavier Ramos, SVP and Head of Marketing at FaZe, added: “Our continued work with the NFL is a great example of how FaZe delivers content and activations that tap into the passions of our fans and talent.

“On top of many successful collaborations in the past, there is mutual appreciation, support and organic friendship among FaZe talent and NFL players across the league.”

The collaboration will be an exciting one to look out for.

