Native New Yorker Stephen A. Smith Blasts Every ‘Disappointing & Disgusting’ NY Team Performance

For the past few decades, New Yorkers have been proudly singing “if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.” It’s just a shame that their sports teams didn’t get that memo.

Advertisement

Week 5 of the 2025 regular season proved to be a disastrous one for the inhabitants of New York and their neighbors. The New York Jets were boat raced by the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants faltered to the New Orleans Saints, and the Buffalo Bills even managed to find their first loss of the season.

Throw in the fact that the New York Yankees are currently down 2-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays, and it seems like just about everything is going wrong up north right now. According to ESPN’s flagship personality, Stephen A. Smith, who also happens to be a proud NYC resident, “Never, ever, can I recall a weekend being this disappointing, this demoralizing, this disgusting.”

Suffice to say, things are looking down across the board, and nobody wants to be a part of it right now. “Have some sympathy,” Smith pleaded during the most recent episode of his self-titled series on YouTube. “My objectivity is out the window.”

In giving his account of the various losses throughout the past few days, Smith admitted that, for the first time in a long time, the world of sports had officially rendered him gobsmacked and unable to process things.

“The New York Jets are an absolute travesty… Then we transition to the New York Giants… You would think that’s bad enough with these reps from New Jersey, but I said, ‘Hell, at least I got the state of New York to lean on. Western New York, Buffalo. And what did they do? They let Drake Maye, Stefon Diggs, and Mike Vrabel, roll up in the Bills mafia and take them out on Sunday Night Football… And then last but not least, I got my Yankees… Ladies and gentlemen, I’m kind of speechless.”

Simply put, nobody is thrilled to be waking up in the city that never sleeps right now. Everything is looking bleak, and it seems as if only the Bills and the Yankees are capable of providing any relief right now.

Then again, while this weekend was an incredibly frustrating one for their local fan bases, the rest of the nation seems to be delighting in their victories over New York. If anything, this has been a testament to the fact that major markets and bright lights can only get you so far.

The north has been coasting on its dollar amounts and notoriety for quite some time, but the rest of America has been steadily focused on trying to build winning programs. Until New York decides that it wants to be taken seriously again, this downtrend will likely continue, and the region will be forced to endure those “little town blues” that they used to mock others for having.