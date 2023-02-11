Does JuJu Smith-Schuster have a secret girlfriend? Who is Alessandra Gesiotto?

NFL couples being secretive about their relationships is becoming something of a trend. Whether it is to avoid the constant paparazzi violating their privacy, or just because they find it thrilling, some players are good at hiding their significant other from prying eyes. This is probably the case with Kansas City Chiefs’ receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and his alleged girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto.

Alessandra Gesiotto is an Ohio-born girl of Italian descent. She has two siblings, including attorney-turned-politician Madison Gesiotto Gilbert. According to her LinkedIn, she graduated from Pepperdine University in 2021, where she was also a senior senator in the Student Government. She is currently working as the Head of Marketing at the Non Fungible Times.

Gesiotto also had a career as an actress. She was part of the television show ‘Malibu Surf’ from 2019-2020, where she appeared in 8 episodes.

Smith-Schuster’s association with Gesiotto came about after pictures of him celebrating her birthday surfaced on the internet. Though neither has actually confirmed their relationship, the rumors are strong about this one. However, there have only been a couple of instances where the duo was spotted together. One which includes a workout session.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is probably going stag to the NFL Super Bowl on Sunday

With JuJu Smith-Schuster’s relationship status still unknown, one can be certain that he will not be taking a “partner” to the Super Bowl game on Sunday. In his defense, he might need to keep his focus on the gridiron when he faces the rampant Eagles’ defense. Though he has the prolific Patrick Mahomes on his side, it will still be a challenging task to overcome the Eagles.

Not to mention, Jalen Hurts will be trying to do the same from the other end of the field. Smith-Schuster will have to provide his signal caller with ample opportunities to target him. Most importantly, he has to make sure he does not hobble out of the field with an injury. His presence will be a morale boost, and a performance boost to his offense, which will need all that they can get to win this game on Sunday.

Who will come out the victor of this historic game? Will it be the high-flying Eagles, who have soared over every opposition they have faced this season? Or will it be the magical Chiefs, whose deceptive plays have been unanswered by almost half the league?

