Deion Sanders Proudly Propagates His Hero Muhammad Ali’s Old Take on Life, Cars, Savings & Kids; “Saving 75% of my Money”

Deion Sanders is a great coach and mentor. And he’s had his own inspirations, that he has learned from, whether directly or indirectly. Sanders has previously revealed that he draws a lot of inspiration from the boxing legend Muhammad Ali. So its not a surprise that he emulates his teachings and spreads his message.

Coach Prime, who is a celebrated former athlete and a remarkable mentor himself, regularly shares teachings with his fans. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that he shared his hero’s thoughts on life, money, and prosperity. The Colorado Coach shared an old interview with Ali, imparting a valuable lesson about money.

Deion Sanders Takes Advice from Hero Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali made a lot of money during his time in the boxing ring. The boxing legend was worth $50M at the time of his death. It’s no secret that Deion Sanders is racking up the big bucks as well, even more than he did during his time as a pro athlete. So it’s understandable that he would want to take financial advice from the great Ali.

Coach Prime shared a video of Ali’s past interview where he talked about his financials, his spending habits, and more importantly his plans for saving. Replying to the interviewer’s question about whether he is a big spender, Ali said,

“Yes, but I’m stopping now. I got too many cars. I got six cars, three of them Rolls Royce, which I don’t need. When you come up poor…and you go out just to say “I got it” but you don’t really need it. The newness wears off, you’re stuck with it, you can’t sell it, it depreciates. So I’m just saving money now.”

Behind the talk of financials and the importance of saving money was a much more important lesson: a lesson in overconsumption. As Ali said, he didn’t need 3 Rolls Royce and the newness eventually wore off. Deion Sanders once gave a similar lesson to his son Shedeur Sanders who wanted to buy a Rolls Royce. Coach Prime captioned the post, “1 of my Heroes @muhammadali giving us Great Advice #CoachPrime.”

When Coach Prime Met His Idol

Deion Sanders was lucky enough to meet his idol, Muhammad Ali. He has gushed about his experience meeting his idol multiple times. Coach Prime talked to Dan Patrick about his experience meeting the late Ali and he described himself as “a kid in a candy shop.” Describing the legend as the black Superman, Sanders said,

“I had the most fascinating conversations with Muhammad. This was my guy, you gotta understand…We just sat there and conversated and I could understand everything he said. And it was so much of a blessing to meet your guy…”

Sanders further reflected on how idols are sometimes not who you think they are when you meet them in person, which coined the phrase “don’t meet your idols,” according to him,

“You meet your guy and he is the guy you wanted to meet. Sometimes it’s a let down (to meet your idol). But Ali was Ali.”

Coach Prime takes the things he has learned in his lifetime from greats like Muhammad Ali to be the best mentor he can be to his boys and to impart the same knowledge he was lucky enough to acquire to the youngsters in Colorado.