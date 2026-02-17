Fans Believe Maxx Crosby May Have Hinted His Potential Landing Spot

Maxx Crosby has been one of the hottest names in the trade market this offseason. After a chaotic end to last year’s campaign, when he was forced to shut it down and undergo surgery, the star edge rusher was reportedly frustrated with how everything unfolded. A big part of that likely stemmed from the team’s direction, which many viewed as a soft reset.

Now, seven seasons into his NFL career, Crosby has appeared in just one playoff game. For a player in his prime, that kind of stagnation is tough to swallow. It certainly does not seem like he signed up for a rebuild. Reports later claimed that Crosby even went as far as requesting a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, though he has publicly denied that.

Still, considering where the Raiders stand and where Crosby is in his career, a change of scenery could make sense for everyone involved. And in his latest tweet, some fans believe he may have subtly hinted at interest in a specific team.

“Stop Making Excuses… Go Be Great,” Crosby tweeted alongside an eagle and diamond emoji.

Based on the emojis, one could easily make the connection to the Philadelphia Eagles. Was this Crosby subtly making a trade request to the NFC East team? Most likely not, but it’s interesting nonetheless to many fans.

“MAXXXXXXXXX COME TO PHILLY BRO!!!!!! LETS GET THIS CHIP TOGETHER!!!!!!!!” one commented. “I can’t wait until you’re an Eagle!!!” another added.

Fans of other teams also tried to get in on the action. “Come to New England and be great,” one penned. “The words ‘Be Great’ have the word ‘Bear’ in them… just saying,” someone else said.

The words “Be Great” have the word “Bear” in them… just saying. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ⬇️ — Joey Swoll (@TheJoeySwoll) February 17, 2026

Fans looked way too far into Crosby’s post. They thought he was hinting at his next destination. But they couldn’t be further from the truth. Crosby has been using this tandem of emojis for quite some time now. Just this month, he’s used the pair in four other posts. He also features the same emojis in his bio.

Crosby’s love for the eagle emoji could be tied to where he went to college. He attended Eastern Michigan University, known as the Eagles. The emoji could also be a reference to his other nickname, “The Condor,” since it’s the closest option to the bare-headed bird among emoji choices.

Who knows why Crosby uses the eagle emoji so much? But he’s been using it on his X account for quite some time. So, don’t get too excited, Philly fans.

At the end of the day, examples like these are exactly why Crosby said he wants to be “left alone” for the rest of the offseason. He’s already expressed his commitment to the Raiders, yet people are still looking into everything he’s doing… closely. At a certain point, it must be a lot to deal with.

After a tumultuous end to 2025, though, where Crosby reportedly stormed out of the Raiders’ facility, it’s hard not to look into everything. He’s one of the best pass rushers in the game and would undoubtedly turn any team into a contender with his addition.