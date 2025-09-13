mobile app bar

Chiefs Fan Nick Wright Thanks Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for Setting Up His Date Night

Samnur Reza
Published

Confetti falls as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (left) celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy with quarterback Patrick Mahomes after defeating the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Confetti falls as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (left) celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy with quarterback Patrick Mahomes after defeating the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The upcoming Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl rematch isn’t the only thing causing a buzz in Kansas City. Just two days after this game, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s 1587 Prime steakhouse (named after their jersey numbers) is set to officially open for the public on September 17. But before the doors swing wide, a lucky few are already getting a sneak peek… including hardcore KC fan Nick Wright, who got to taste, toast, and soak in all the hype.

The soft launch of this steakhouse has been limited to just a few lucky guests. Chiefs teammates, family members, and close friends were reportedly treated to a meal. Wright joined in on the fun as well, and he didn’t come solo. He brought a date.

On X, the sportscaster shared what seemed like an honest review of the restaurant along with three pictures. And out of those three snaps, two were of his date, whom he described as, “The most beautiful woman I’ve ever met. [And] she agreed to go out with me.”

Good for Nick, but we all know that’s his wife. That said, it’s great that Danielle Wright got to join too, and she seemed to have an amazing night.

Nick even made sure to give credit where it’s due: “Shout out to [Patrick Mahomes] and [Travis Kelce] for fitting me in at their new spot.”

In the picture, Danielle appeared to be holding a cocktail. The food shot, meanwhile, featured slices of dark, richly marbled pastrami. Two small bowls of dipping sauce sat alongside, while a skewer held a few crisp pickles.

For his review, Nick penned, “Their pastrami beats Katz’s in NYC.”

That’s one heck of a review. Reservations for the steakhouse opened in August, and within minutes, they were completely booked. And who can blame them? The menu even features a drink that pays tribute to pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Believe it or not, Kelce’s fiancée’s song, The Alchemy, is actually on the menu. Mahomes confirmed it to be a nod to Swift on Kansas City’s The Drive radio show, adding that the drink could become their bestseller. The beverage reportedly includes a clarified citrus vodka blend, dry curaçao, aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime, and oolong tea.

Given how much hype Swift can create, some people might stop by just for that drink and end up ordering more. They won’t be disappointed either, as the restaurant is serving high-end steaks like Wagyu and a Tomahawk steak that’s carved tableside.

The sides are just as inventive, featuring a truffle-infused twice-baked potato and a Wagyu katsu sandwich. And for those wondering, the spot is inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel at 1500 Baltimore Ave.

