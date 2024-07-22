Looking Back at Lil Wayne’s ‘Warning’ to Rivals as Jordan Love Misses Top 10

The Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love exceeded expectations last season. Stepping into the role of QB1 for the first time after the departure of Aaron Rodgers, Love threw for over 4,000 yards, leading the Packers to the divisional round. However, performances that garnered praise from many weren’t enough to get him a spot in ESPN’s top 10 QB rankings. Amid this shortfall, it’s fitting to recall Lil Wayne’s warning to those who underestimate the Packers.

In a collab video released about two months back, Dwayne Carter, a.k.a. Weezy Baby spoke as a proud Packers spokesperson. Grateful to represent the Cheeseheads, he first introduced himself with many names.

While he has no objections to people calling him by all those names, he playfully mentioned that he doesn’t want them to call him when he’s sitting in front of the TV enjoying his beloved Green Bay Packers.

Then, he asserted that there is more to him than just showing love, much like Jordan Love, and issued a warning not to take the Cheeseheads lightly or underestimate them:

“I speak for us; whoever sleeps on us; smells like cheese to us.”

Despite showing flashes of brilliance and giving everyone a glimpse of his potential, execs and scouts are still not convinced that Jordan Love is a top-10 QB this season. They acknowledge his arm talent and believe he can lead the Packers to the Super Bowl with a good supporting cast, but his limited game tape means he needs to prove himself again to earn a spot among the elites.

In contrast, experts had no qualms about placing CJ Stroud in the top 10 after his sensational rookie season. Even with only a season under his belt and a better supporting cast, Stroud’s standout performance, which outshone all other rookie QBs by a mile, helped his cause.

That being said, the Packers open the 2024 season against the much-improved Eagles. Last season, they struggled at the start and had to grind their way into the playoffs. This time, they aim to secure some breathing room by approaching each game with full strength. This means players currently out with injuries need to recover quickly.

Packers’ Injury Report During Training Camp

According to MSN, the Packers have placed five players on the injury list just before their training camp. A key piece and pillar of their offensive line, Zach Tom, who started all 17 games last season, is now out with a torn pectoral. Fortunately for the Cheeseheads, he is expected to recover in time for the regular season.

Similarly, Tucker Kraft, who showcased his brilliance in the latter half of his rookie season, is sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle but is expected to return when the season begins.

WR Alex McGough could also become a new offensive weapon for Love as he transitions from QB to wideout. However, this depends on his ability to make the roster. He is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Additionally, the Packers signed OL Donovan Jennings from the UFL as a backup guard. However, his current injury might prevent him from even making the practice squad. Safety Kitan Oladapo, drafted in 2024, will need to compete with four other safeties for a place on the team due to an injury.

In 2024, the Packers have significantly bolstered their squad. After releasing Aaron Jones, they signed RB Josh Jacobs, drafted another rusher, Marshawn Lloyd, and re-signed AJ Dillon. They also released David Bakhtiari but added Donovan Jennings, Trente Jones, and Lecitus Smith.

They also drafted Travis Glover, Jordan Morgan, and C Jacob Monk, providing more safety and better pass protection for Love.