“Lord Have Mercy”: Stephen A Smith’s Hilarious Take on Tom Brady – Kardashian Dating Rumors Amuses Netizens

The rumor mill is abuzz with speculation about a potential romantic connection between NFL superstar Tom Brady and reality TV icon Kim Kardashian. As fans and experts alike share their opinions on this alleged union, it comes as no surprise that sports commentator Stephen A Smith couldn’t resist giving his take on the matter.

Stephen A. Smith, known for his passionate analysis and sharp criticism, took a slightly different tone when discussing Kim Kardashian and Gisele Bundchen in his recent podcast segment. While he maintained his energetic style, there was a notable shift in his approach. Rather than focusing solely on dissing or delivering scathing remarks, Smith appeared more appreciative and respectful towards Tom and both women.

Stephen A. Smith Weighs In: Kim Kardashian, Gisele Bundchen, and Relationships

In his recent youtube podcast, Stephen A. Smith shared his take on the rumored relationship between Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian. Regarding the rumors, Smith remarked, “If Tom Brady ends up, you know, against his group, I’m quite sure we shouldn’t have a problem with that.” Indicating his support, he emphasized that both Brady and Kardashian are single and entitled to pursue their interests.

When discussing Kim Kardashian’s beauty, Smith acknowledged her stunning appearance, saying, “Sensational… drop-dead gorgeous.” He shared personal experiences of meeting her in Los Angeles and expressed admiration for her looks.

Reflecting on Gisele Bundchen’s walk during the Olympics, Smith couldn’t help but praise her. He described it as “something spectacular” and a testament to her supermodel status. He said, “She’s a sensational woman no doubt about that the greatest runway walk that I have ever seen was at the Olympics in Brazil years ago when that woman walked down that Runway. Lord have mercy that’s a walk. I mean you know why she’s a supermodel when you saw Giselle bunches walking down that Runway like that in the Olympics there was something spectacular no question about it.”

Summing up his stance, Stephen A. ultimately approved of the potential relationship between Tom and Kim. He even referenced Bernie Mac, saying, “We all grown, we all grown,” highlighting the adult perspective on relationships. Stephen A. Smith uploaded a small video segment on Twitter and fans were quick to jump in it.

Reopening Old Wounds: Tom Brady & Gisele’s Losses in FTX Debacle Amidst Dating Rumors

The FTX debacle remains a significant financial setback for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen amidst ongoing dating rumors. While their marriage faced various challenges, the financial blow from FTX stands out as the most significant.

The couple reportedly lost a staggering $48 million due to the collapse of the crypto exchange. However, it seems that the financial hit has not had a significant impact on their lives. Despite the substantial loss, Tom and Gisele have continued to thrive in their personal endeavors. Recent reports suggest that Gisele is allegedly dating Joaquim Valente while Tom has been linked to rumors of a potential relationship with Kim Kardashian.