“Makes Me Want to Puke”: Tom Brady – Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors Have Left Dave Portnoy Utterly Furious

The rumors of potential flirting between NFL star Tom Brady and reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian have been making waves, capturing the attention of netizens with mixed reactions. While some fans speculate about the possibility of a high-profile celebrity couple, others have expressed skepticism. However, one individual who didn’t shy away from expressing his polarizing opinion on the alleged affair is American blogger and Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy.

Advertisement

Rumors and speculations surrounding a potential relationship between Tom and Kim have been circulating for some time. While no concrete evidence or official confirmation has surfaced, recent reports suggest that the duo may not be too far away from embarking on a romantic journey together.

Dave Portnoy’s Take on Tom Brady – Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors: “She Ruins Every Man’s Life She Touches”

Dave Portnoy recently took to Twitter to express his strong disapproval of the rumored relationship between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady. Portnoy didn’t hold back, making sharp comments about Kardashian and questioning Brady’s involvement with her. Portnoy’s comments came after reports of their alleged flirty behavior at Michael Rubin’s Hamptons party.

Advertisement

Portnoy took aim at Kardashian, describing her as an A-list celebrity, but in a negative light. He accused her of being a paparazzi girl who would do anything for the camera, and he criticized her past actions. Portnoy expressed his disgust at the idea of Brady being involved with Kardashian, stating that she “ruins every man’s life she touches” and that their dating rumors “made him want to puke.”

He said, “I can’t have this(about dating rumors), make me want to puke. She’s an A-list girl but in a bad way. She’s a paparazzi girl and will do anything for camera. She f***ed on camera to get famous. She ruins every man’s life she touches. She’s a daily news page 6 reality girl”. Adding to that, he said, “You’re Tom Brady, you are better than that”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1677091040405372928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s important to note that Portnoy’s comments reflect his personal opinions and the veracity of the dating rumors has not been confirmed by Brady or Kardashian themselves. Nonetheless, Portnoy’s scathing take on the matter has certainly generated significant buzz.

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian Spark Rumors of Connection at Michael Rubin’s Hamptons Party

In a star-studded annual white party at Hamptons hosted by Michael Rubin, Fanatics CEO, rumors of a potential connection between Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian have intensified. Citing a source, the Daily Mail reported, that the duo was reportedly “super flirty” with each other during the event, seen together on the beach during the day and dancing together at night.

Advertisement

Although neither Brady nor Kardashian have publicly addressed the recent report, they were both photographed separately throughout the night, mingling with friends and fellow celebrities. Brady was spotted chatting with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, and Baltimore Ravens wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Meanwhile, Kardashian who took 11 shots at the party was seen with Rubin, her close friend La La Anthony, and soccer star Kylian Mbappé.

Brady also shared a photograph from the party on his Instagram account which involved NBA Star James Harden, Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker and CEO Michael Rubin.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuSe0QHJSMY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

As fans and media continue to speculate, only time will tell if there is indeed something more than friendship between Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian, or if they simply enjoyed each other’s company at Michael Rubin’s exclusive party in the Hamptons.