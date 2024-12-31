“Lot of Empty Calories and Empty Yards”: Colin Cowherd Categorizes Brock Purdy Into the Group of QBs With No Leverage to Negotiate an Extension

Brock Purdy had a big game in a 40-34 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. He completed 77 percent of his passes, throwing for 377 yards and three touchdowns — both season highs. However, the San Francisco 49ers QB also threw two costly interceptions in the second half, both of which were converted into Lions touchdowns. This is partly why Colin Cowherd says that Purdy’s impressive numbers look gaudy, but they’re actually “empty.”

Cowherd believes that if you watch Purdy’s games closely, you’d see that many of his stats are meaningless. Because of that, he doesn’t believe Purdy should be asking for $50 million a year when his contract is up after the 2025 season.

“About two weeks ago, I’m watching all these drone videos on TikTok, all these guys in New Jersey, and it’s clear that men struggle telling the difference between drones and small planes and aliens. It’s also clear men have a problem deciphering the difference from like, Joe Burrow, who gets whatever he wants with a bad roster, and Brock Purdy. I always get left with a feeling it’s a lot of empty calories and empty yards.”

While there’s no doubt Purdy has played some good ball, it’s true that numbers have hidden some deficiencies. In fact, Purdy was actually picked off three times in that MNF game yesterday. Kerby Joseph intercepted him in the third quarter, only for a defensive pass interference penalty on another Detroit player to wipe it out. Joseph intercepted Purdy again on the very next play.

One thing we have to give Purdy is that he’s been one of the few healthy bright spots for this cursed 2024 San Francisco unit. He’s also top 10 in passing yards and 3rd in yards per attempt, but other than that, it’s been uneven. His weapons and protection going in and out of the lineup with injuries haven’t helped, but he wasn’t going to have the perfect situation forever.

His 12 interceptions this year are 4th-most in football and a career-high. He’s also putting up a career-low completion percentage (65.9) and passer rating (96.1). Not to mention that disappointing 6-9 record as the starter this year. It’s clear why Cowherd has placed him so low in the QB tiers.

According to Cowherd, there are three tiers of NFL QBs with regards to a $50-million-a-year salary. The first one can ask for whatever they want and the second one can negotiate that number in good faith. But that third tier, where Cowherd places Purdy, can basically kick rocks.

“There are three groups, three clubs for quarterbacks in terms of $50 million plus. The first club is, I’m gonna pay ya what I got to pay ya… Then there’s the $50 million club where we can negotiate, I’m not offended if you ask for it, but I’m gonna push back a little… And then there’s the third club, which is, if you ask for [$50 million] I’m hanging up the phone. Brock Purdy’s in that one.”

Cowherd placed Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, and Jordan Love in that first group. Sam Darnold, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, and Jayden Daniels made up the second. That leaves Purdy in the bottom 20 and out of the $50 million conversation, for Cowherd’s money anyways.

Brock Purdy certainly didn’t use this season to strengthen his case for a big second contract in the NFL, whether this offseason or next, but he still has a chance. The 49ers have a win-now roster, and with few better options available, it’s possible general manager John Lynch may relent and offer him a two to three-year deal.