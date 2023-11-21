“Love Sean Payton”: Skip Bayless Showers Praise on Russell Wilson’s Army After Win Against Vikings

The start of the season was a nightmare for the Broncos, who were struggling with a 1-4 record. Their only victory in the first five games was a nail-biter against the disappointed Chicago Bears, where they overturned a double-digit shortage.

However, the team has since undergone a fair transformation. After winning three of their last four games, Denver hasn’t allowed more than 22 points in any of these matches, a testament to their defensive solidity. This turnaround has been punctuated by an impressive spree of forcing turnovers—11 in the last four games, compared to just five in their initial five.

The resurgence of the Broncos has caught the eye of Skip Bayless, known for his sharp insights and candid opinions. Bayless acknowledged Coach Sean Payton and Russell Wilson’s turnaround on social media, stating.

This praise from Bayless highlights the significant impact of head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson on reviving the Broncos’ fortunes. The response from fans to Bayless’s tweet was diverse. A user commented, “People need to start recognizing Sutton as a top WR in this game; he is a walking highlight reel.”

Another one wrote, “Russell Wilson once again overcame Sean Payton. Some of those run calls and run plays were atrocious.”

A comment read, “Russell Wilson is channeling in some Patrick Mahomes for the victory.”

A fan commented, “Just don’t turn the ball over and play time of possession.”

Russell Wilson Credits Team Play for Turnaround

In a post-match press conference, Wilson shed light on the team’s mentality. He praised the defense, saying, “The defense has been unbelievable the past several weeks.” Emphasizing teamwork, Wilson noted, “We’re just playing as a team; we all believe together.”

He also lauded the offensive line for providing him with the time needed to make crucial decisions and execute plays effectively. A pivotal moment was the final play for Courtland Sutton. Wilson recounted, “I end up checking it out for the other part of the play.”

“The line did a good job of making a big enough pocket where I could step up, and sure enough, I heard the crowd go crazy and knew he caught it.” This play epitomized the Broncos’ resurgence—a blend of tactical acumen and unwavering team spirit.

The Denver Broncos’ recent success story, highlighted by Skip Bayless’s praise and encapsulated in Russell Wilson’s leadership, is a compelling narrative of resilience and teamwork. As the season progresses, the Broncos, under Wilson and Payton, will be a team to watch.