“That’s a Pretty Bold Statement”: NFL Fans React as Jayden Daniels Reportedly Emits “Patrick Mahomes 2.0” Vibe to Other Players

Jayden Daniels has played well in his rookie season with the Washington Commanders. The number #2 overall pick out of LSU has already turned into a star by leading the team to their first playoff appearance since 2020. He’s also starting to catch the attention of players around the league, who are ready to crown the rookie the next Patrick Mahomes 2.0, as reported by James Palmer.

It’s the highest praise a rookie quarterback can get, as Mahomes has turned into the best-winning QB in the league. Some even already call him the GOAT.

: Some #NFL players reportedly believe that #Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels has a chance to become “Patrick Mahomes 2.0” according to @JamesPalmerTV pic.twitter.com/6G4JBBt9lN — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 31, 2024

It’s not a crazy take. It might be a little early to deem Daniels in the Mahomes tier after just 16 games, but what a stretch it’s been.

The Commanders have the most wins (11) since 1991 when they were 14-2. Oh yeah, and they also won the Super Bowl that season. The last year before ’91 when they had 11+ wins was 1987, a year they also won the Super Bowl. Vibes are good in Washington and fans think they’ve found an elite QB.

But non-Commanders fans aren’t ready to commend Daniels just yet. While many think Daniels has been great, they don’t want to jump the gun and place him on the pedestal of Patrick Mahomes before his rookie season is even over.

Let this kid just be the first Jayden Daniels please. Mahomes will probably become the best to ever do it. And again, this is coming from an Eagles fan. — Rob Volatile (@RobVolatile) December 31, 2024

Saying things like this before his rookie year has even concluded is wild — Justin Lang ️ (@JustinLang99) December 31, 2024

That’s a pretty bold statement for him not even being done with year one! Time will tell. — Heath Higgins (@WAYwardProject) December 31, 2024

One fan thinks it’s so early that we could be walking into a trap like we once did with another great rookie dual-threat QB. He, too, played in Washington.

Dude is gunna be the next robert griffin III. Bookmark it — Last Son (@Kal_houseofel) December 31, 2024

Robert Griffin III had an incredible rookie year for the Redskins (now-Commanders) back in 2012. He had 27 total TDs and only five interceptions. He ended up winning Rookie of the Year and led the team to their first playoff birth since 2007… Is this starting to sound familiar?

History rarely repeats itself when it comes to these things, but surely Commanders fans just want to make it through this season before claiming Daniels as the next Mahomes. He’s got the city buzzing, but they should know better than any fanbase not to count their chickens before they hatch.

However, it’s hard not to, especially after the last two wins and Daniels’ performance. The Commanders defeated a division rival in the Eagles and then survived an OT thriller against the Falcons to secure a playoff berth. Daniels had to deliver clutch moments in both wins and came through each time.

When you see a player playing the way Daniels is in their rookie season, it’s hard to not begin to imagine the future possibilities. He’s got a great arm, speed, and leadership qualities, and seems to understand the game at a complex level.

But let’s let the kid finish the season before we start comparing him to Mahomes. Daniels has shown his clutch ability in winning moments, but we’re comparing him to a guy who has three Super Bowls, all with MVPs, to go along with two regular season MVPs.

It’s been a great start for Daniels. Yet sometimes, it’s not how you start, but how you finish. It’ll be interesting to see how he fairs in the high-pressure situations of the playoffs.