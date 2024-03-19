Deion Sanders Apologizes to Son Shilo for Putting Extra Emphasis on Shedeur at the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Just last week, Deion Sanders appeared on the Tonight Show, where he discussed his debut season in Boulder, his career in the MLB and the NFL, and his recently released banger book — Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field. He had an engaging presence for sure, from letting the host of the show, Jimmy Fallon, know that he always wanted to host a show like his to playfully giving a cutout of himself the advice he needed to hear, making the segment truly worth the watch. As it turns out, his son, Shilo Sanders, also tuned in; however, the way his father hyped up Shedeur but not him took him by surprise.

This led to Shilo confronting his father during their recent practice session, and luckily, we got a front-row seat to witness it. In Well of Media‘s latest YouTube video, the Sanders clan and their football team participated on the first day of spring practice. After pumping up the students with a speech, Deion Sanders was seen sweating it out on an Exercise Ball. Shilo was about to do the same on the practice ground but first approached his father to ask how many pictures he wanted for the day.

Prime gave a typical reply of urging his middle child to play like he means it for the entire day, also asking him to think of his father as a scout. As soon as Deion was finished, Shilo says, “I need you to say — I have a son that’s going first round, Shedeur — and I have another son that should go first round (Shilo).” Dad Prime defended himself by saying, “I always say you’d go first round.”

But Shilo had receipts. He cheekily looked at the camera, and let his father know that he watched his segment on the Tonight Show, where Deion only mentioned that Shedeur would get picked in the first round next year. What he should have done is — throw Shilo’s name too. Deion realized his mistake and approached his son to make amends by extending a handshake first and then acknowledging that his son was right about the situation.

What Did Deion Sanders Say on the Tonight Show?

Coach Prime was very excited to let Jimmy and the audience know how he never has a bad day in Boulder. He acknowledged that he and his Buffaloes had a bad season in 2023 but he now has good enough weapons to not only protect his son but also lock horns against the biggest threats in the NCAA.

Nonetheless, when Jimmy asked Deion about his kids playing with him in Boulder, he first named Shedeur the quarterback of the team, then his son Shilo, a standout safety, and last but not least, Deion Sanders Jr., who handles the program’s online presence. The host of the show then talked about a rumor that he heard about Shedeur getting picked in the first round, to which Sanders replied, “Well, he should. Why would they be rumors?”

Sanders definitely failed to mention that Shilo might also get selected in the first round, but surely from now on, that won’t be the case. The Buffaloes concluded their debut season with Coach Prime at the helm on a sad note (4-8). It was a slight improvement from last year’s performance, but they still ranked dead last in the Pac-12. This year, the Sanders clan will aim to at least secure a Bowl game.