NFL

“All Tom Brady and Mac Jones do is dink and dunk”: NFL fans slander Buccaneers and Patriots QB despite having high completion percentages

Tom Brady
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
“Defensive length is the big positive”: LA Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel comments on LeBron James and co's defensive advantage and offensive struggles of the team's lineup
Next Article
I didn’t really understand the logic": Moises Henriques expresses disappointment over not being selected in Australia's Ashes 2021 squad
NFL Latest News
Tom Brady
“All Tom Brady and Mac Jones do is dink and dunk”: NFL fans slander Buccaneers and Patriots QB despite having high completion percentages

Tom Brady and, perhaps surprisingly, Mac Jones are two of the most accurate passers in…