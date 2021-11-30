“All Tom Brady and Mac Jones do is dink and dunk”: NFL fans slander Buccaneers and Patriots QB despite having high completion percentages

Tom Brady and, perhaps surprisingly, Mac Jones are two of the most accurate passers in the NFL right now, and people are still finding ways to call them out.

The Patriots and Buccaneers both picked up wins this week as the Patriots thumped the Tennessee Titans 36-13 while the Bucs rallied for a 38-31 victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

Both teams are very much in the playoff picture, and these victories helped solidify that fact. The Buccaneers (8-3) are expected to be here. They’re the defending Super Bowl champs after all. However, the Pats? Sure, we expected them to be better than last year, but Mac Jones’ accelerated development has them far ahead of where most people thought New England would be.

Patriots last 6 games W-L: 6-0

PPG: 35.2

PPG Allowed: 10.5

Turnovers: 4

Takeaways: 17 pic.twitter.com/qsuhD2Szkx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2021

Jones has impressed as a rookie, and it’s crazy to note how similar his game looks to Tom Brady’s at times. That has also drawn criticism, unfounded to say the least, from NFL fans.

NFL fans find ways to diss Mac Jones and Tom Brady

One of the hardest things for rookie quarterbacks to learn and get used to is the speed at which the NFL is played at. Guys are much quicker and way more athletic than they were at the college level, and so it’s almost like you’re playing an entirely different sport altogether.

That’s why many rookies struggle with accuracy. Whether it’s not hitting their receivers on time, or underestimating where a defender will be, completion percentages usually aren’t too high for rookies.

Not Mac Jones though. He’s found a way to excel under Bill Belichick’s system, and he’s making opposing defenses pay. Jones is currently third in the NFL in completion percentage at 70.3%. That’s an incredible number for a rookie. There’s also this stat:

Most games with 65%+ comp pct this season Mac Jones 10

Tom Brady 8

Joe Burrow 8

Kirk Cousins 8

Kyler Murray 8

Dak Prescott 8 People forget. Mac Jones is a rookie. pic.twitter.com/uivKwl0bci — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 29, 2021

You may notice that tied at second is a guy who’s a bit older than everyone else. Yeah, Brady is still that good. The Buccaneers quarterback comes in at 8th on the list with a 67.6 completion percentage. Unquestionably, there was still some slander against Mac Jones and Brady.

patriots qb so you know its jus checkdowns — antonyo jojo (@BlackFootJoJo) November 29, 2021

Some people did come to their defense though.

I love the “ all Tom and mac do is dip and dunk “ okay well if it works then why can’t your QB do it and win?…. Nobody wants a QB to sling interceptions every game everyone wants a QB that can win — Yepp (@S_M_Patty) November 29, 2021

Well, regardless of how they get it done, the point is that both Jones and Brady have a found a recipe for success, and they’re going to stick to it until it fails. And when that time comes, you know they’re both more than capable of adapting to changes.

