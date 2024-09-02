LSU Fans React After Brian Kelly Loses Southern Accent In Fit Of Rage After USC Loss

If embarrassing LSU fans by losing 27-20 to rivals USC in Game 1 was not enough, Brian Kelly brought further misery to himself after fans recalled his fake southern accent during his fiery post-match presser.

After the Tigers’ disappointing loss, HC Brian Kelly met with the media and delivered a passionate speech criticizing his players for not managing the game well in the final moments. He termed his team’s attitude “ridiculous” when it comes to the final minutes of the game and admitted that he needs to do a better job himself.

While it was admirable to see him know the mistakes and the corrective actions needed, the major takeaway for netizens was the disappearance of his southern accent which he has been accused of faking since 2021. Upon spotting this, fans had a euphoric moment and had a blast online trolling him for being too angry that he forgot faking his accent.

He was so mad he forgot to pretend to have a southern accent. https://t.co/xOAYNSLlrJ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 2, 2024

Brian Kelly loses to usc and suddenly the accent is all gone lmao pic.twitter.com/Jw6vQn384f — John (@iam_johnw) September 2, 2024

The most authentic moment I’ve ever seen of Brian Kelly. No fake accent.

No 360-degree selfie cam.

No making staffers park cars. He’s still a buster. But I like this.

pic.twitter.com/TshE3eYSYi — Stephen Andress (@StephenAndress1) September 2, 2024

Is Brian Kelly still speaking with a fake Louisiana accent — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 1, 2024

Brian Kelly’s tantrum would have been more effective if it was in his Cajun accent — 〽️K (@mkgoblue) September 2, 2024

Unfortunately for Kelly, this was not the first time that he was making headlines for his accent.

When Brian Kelly Used a Fake Southern Accent To Address LSU Fans In 2021

Born in Boston and spent a major part of his coaching career in the Midwest, Brian Kelly organically picking up a southern accent naturally is a tough ask. Hence during his initial few speeches as the LSU HC, the college football enthusiasts were shocked to see Kelly pull off a never-heard-before Louisiana accent from him.

The inflection point however happened in Dec ’21 when Kelly’s forced southern accent resulted in him pronouncing the word “family” awkwardly. Fans and netizens immediately called him out for the evident increase in molasses in his voice than usual.

The incident became so widespread that the LSU HC himself joked about it a month later during his team’s appearance at the Texas Bowl.

All said fans wouldn’t care less about his accent as long as he brings results. The opening fixture against USC left a lot to be desired and certainly doesn’t justify the $11 million salary that he is on. Safe to say, testing times seem to be ahead for the Boston native.