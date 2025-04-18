“Help Needs To Come From 2 Sources”: Cam Newton Weighs In On Mental Health After Kyren Lacy’s Tragic Passing

The NFL world was shaken recently by the death of Kyren Lacy, the 24-year-old LSU standout and top draft prospect. The news not only stunned fans and players but also reopened a difficult conversation the league is still learning how to navigate: the invisible weight of mental health.

Lacy’s death came days before he was expected to testify before a grand jury related to a December 2024 hit-and-run incident. But behind the headlines was a young man in crisis — one whose pain had remained largely unnoticed. In the aftermath, Kyren’s father, Kenny Lacy, turned to Facebook not just to mourn, but to urge others to take action before it’s too late.

“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you,” he wrote. “Don’t be cool with ‘I’m alright, or I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right. Mental Health is real, and for the most…”​

The call for awareness and open dialogue after Kyren Lacy’s suicide resonated deeply within the NFL community, prompting several veterans to share their experiences and insights. Among them was former NFL MVP Cam Newton, who offered a candid reflection on the importance of genuine support systems.​

“The sickness is invisible,” Newton stated in the latest edition of 4th&1. He recounted his own experiences of masking pain, saying, “When someone would ask, ‘Cam, you alright?’ ‘Yeah, yeah, I’m good’—knowing good and well I was suffering in silence.”​

The ex-NFL quarterback then highlighted the critical role of being truly understood by those around us. “The biggest flex is being understood,” he said, stressing that support systems should be more than just surface-level check-ins.

“Help needs to come from two sources, not just one,” the former Panthers star added, pointing out that having someone to hear you out is one half of the puzzle. The other half is the ability to be vulnerable and speak up, something most struggle with.

“The hardest part for individuals battling certain things is they don’t give the information because they think nobody can really cope with what they’re going through.”​

Cam Newton hence urged his viewers to acknowledge that being emotional is not a sign of weakness. He also asked his fans to identify their safe space, as mental health is a battle that cannot be fought alone.

“Bro, every conversation ain’t going to be led with anger. Sometimes it does lead to tears. Sometimes it does lead to real emotions… And I just would ask those who are going through things: find that person. Find that group. Find that tribe that you can really lean into and get help. Because nobody is above that type of mental pressure.”

As the NFL community mourns the loss of Kyren Lacy, Newton’s words serve as a poignant reminder of how important real connections and proactive mental health support are. The tragedy underscores the need to address the mental well-being of athletes at all levels.