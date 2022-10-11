Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Sacks: Which Quarterback Has a Better Overall Record?

Superstar quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers haven’t got off to a flying start this season. Here’s how many times the champion QBs have been sacked in their careers.

Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. The man started off in the year 2000 and once he got his opportunity to shine, the man just never looked back.

With as many as 7 Super Bowl titles to his names, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Brady has accomplished what many couldn’t have ever imagined.

Over the years, Tom’s rivals have changed but the champion QB has managed to keep going at a great pace. His stats haven’t taken a huge hit and even at 45, he is as good as anyone in the game which is nothing short of astonishing.

In recent times, the man who has been recognized as Brady’s biggest rival among the experienced quarterbacks is controversial Packers star Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady’s Career Sacks

While Tom seldom gets involved in controversies, Aaron Rodgers makes sure that he is making the headlines from time to time. Right from Covid Vaccines to ayahuasca benefits, the man has an opinion on almost everything and he isn’t afraid to voice it openly.

However, despite all the criticism for his off the field actions, one just can’t deny that Rodgers is a magnificent quarterback. After all, winning back to back MVPs is no joke.

So when we talk about getting sacked, where do Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers stand? As far as the 2022-23 season is concerned, Brady has been sacked 7 times whereas Rodgers has already been sacked 11 times.

Last season, Rodgers was sacked on 30 occasions whereas Brady was sacked 22 times. If we talk about the total number of sacks in their respective careers thus far, the Green Bay QB has been sacked 509 times whereas the Tampa Bay QB has been sacked 550 times.

However, while looking at these stats, we must keep in mind that Aaron Rodgers’ career began in 2005 whereas Brady was roped in by the New England Patriots in the year 2000.

Without a doubt, both the superstar quarterbacks have achieved a lot in their careers and we want to see them rule the game for as long as they possibly can.

