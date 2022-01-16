“I love Tom Brady. That’s my guy”: Antonio Brown displays a two faced attitude by praising his former QB after publicly demeaning him a week ago

Antonio Brown bashed Tom Brady last week and targetting his intentions as a teammate. But Brown has seemed to change his mind all of a sudden.

Brown recently went on the Full Send podcast and had only harsh words to say about his former QB.

“Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player,” he exclaimed. “He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is.”

Antonio Brown tells Full Send Podcast

“Tom Brady is my friend. Why? Because I’m a good football player.” AB first calls Tom a close friend…then goes into this diatribe of word gymnastics about why Tampa Bay called him last year. #GoBucs #Bucs pic.twitter.com/qgiOg6RIsa — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) January 7, 2022

Earlier this month, the former Bucs receiver went on a Twitter rant implying that Tom Brady and his trainer swindled him out of $100k.

“Imagine your QB trainer charging you 100K then doing no work must be was apart of these guys plan all along,” said Brown on Twitter, after requesting a refund from Brady’s trainer who he said didn’t fulfil his end of the bargain.

But it seems like the former All-Pro has changed his mind.

Antonio Brown had high praise for Tom Brady

TMZ spoke to Brown yesterday and Brown wanted to clarify his comments about his former QB.

“Listen, I love Tom. That’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted. A lot of words were taken out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady.”

“He’s a G.O.A.T. Great player. Great teammate,” he added. “Don’t let my distractions of what’s going on take away from that.”

Antonio Brown says he loves “true friend” Tom Brady and has spoken to him since being cut by Bucs. AB also talks collab with Kanye and hanging out with Madonna. https://t.co/qbrpdaX09u — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2022

