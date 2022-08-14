Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson flexed their $185 million fortune by spending on a $25 million Denver mansion

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson are the newest members of the Denver area, and they announced their arrival with a $25 million purchase.

Wilson is a Seahawks superhero. He won a Super Bowl with the franchise, and he kept them competitive for several seasons when they had no business being that competitive.

He can do it all. He can throw the deep ball, he can limit his turnovers, and he’s an excellent runner when he needs to be. However, things came to a head this offseason, and in the end, the Seahawks traded Wilson and a pick away for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, and Shelby Harris along with five picks.

He’s ready to take a Broncos roster that’s been competitive for the last few years everywhere except the quarterback position. Now that they have someone of Wilson’s pedigree at the helm, they could make a real run in the playoffs.

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson made a splashy entry into Denver

With Wilson’s trade, he had to move to the Denver area, and he and Ciara made sure they got themselves a nice mansion. Ciara Wilson, R&B singer/philanthropist, has a net worth of $20 million, and she’s been supportive of the star quarterback throughout his career.

Russell Wilson himself has a net worth of $165 million, giving the power couple a combined $185 million fortune. They decided to use their wealth on a massive mansion in the Denver area.

They bought the mansion in a suburb in Englewood, Colorado, for a price of $25 million in the Cherry Hills Village area. The house had a much lower price tag in 2018 and 2019, hovering at around $18 million and later at $16.5 million. The property spans around 5.5-acres.

Their purchase also set a record in the Denver area for the biggest residential property purchase. The new property is a massive upgrade for the Wilsons.

The mansion sprawls more than 20,000 square feet with four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, powder rooms, and contains an apartment for guests with with a detached garage, and an extra bedroom and bathroom.

There about six fireplaces, a floating circular staircase, a formal dining area, and a lacquered library. The mansion also has a great view of the Front Range.

