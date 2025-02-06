Malik Nabers Describes His Ideal Quarterback Now That the Giants Are in the Hunt for One

Did you know that Malik Nabers played with four different quarterbacks this season? Despite the instability at the position, the rookie wide receiver kept balling, racking up 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. He also set the record for the most receptions by a rookie, with 109. But the Giants ended the season with an abysmal 3-14 record, leading to the firing of their QB. So, ahead of the 2025 season, which will see a rebuild and a new QB hire, Nabers has some suggestions for the type of guy he wants to catch passes from.

Unsurprisingly, Nabers envisions someone with a skill set similar to Jayden Daniels, his former college teammate at LSU. The two built strong chemistry over two seasons, so it’s no shock that Nabers prefers a modern dual-threat playmaker. Someone who can deliver accurate passes at all levels while also having the mobility to escape pressure and extend plays.

In Nabers’ eyes, a QB with these traits will get the best out of him for two main reasons: better throws and more space downfield, thanks to the playmaker attracting the opposition defender to himself.

The wideout also expressed a desire for a better O-line that can protect the QB and give him enough time to assess his players’ positions and pass the ball before getting leveled on the turf by defenders.

“First, I gotta go with the offensive line… got to get somebody that can protect that guy [QB]. [The QB is] probably somebody who has crazy arm talent, is very accurate, mobile in the pocket, can create plays with his feet, who can keep the extra first downs going… He also keeps the defense coming down, so you know it’s better for a receiver when you know your quarterback likes to make plays down the field,” Nabers told Yahoo! Sports.

Giants fans will be hoping their management took note of this interview because the last time Nabers played with his ideal QB, his performances were simply sensational.

Looking back at Malik Nabers’ electrifying LSU career

Despite notching up a historic 109 receptions in his rookie NFL career, Malik Nabers fans know that he has a lot more in the tank. For instance, during his 3-year-long LSU stint with Jayden Daniels, Nabers finished CFB as his team’s all-time leader in receiving yards [3,003].

Even in big games, his partnership with Daniels was electric. In the 2023 Citrus Bowl, for example, the Giants WR was named MVP after recording nine catches for 163 yards and a touchdown pass. In the heated Cowbells vs. Cajuns matchup, Nabers delivered another standout performance with 13 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Daniels also was a beneficiary of Malik Nabers’ brilliance, with his Heismann campaign in 2023 being a testament to this claim. So it will be in the best interest of both the Giants and Nabers if they sign a QB per the rookie’s instructions.

Nabers is the future of the New York Giants. He is the player you build your team around. So Joe Schoen & Co. better get their act in order, or they risk losing him, as teams like the Washington Commanders would likely love to recreate the LSU attack in the NFL.