“It’s Only a Matter of Time”: Tom Brady Endorses Travis-Patrick Connection Ahead of Sunday Game

Tom Brady released his power rankings of the top five teams going into week 4 of the NFL season and unsurprisingly the Chiefs are top for the third successive week. The defending champions failed to deliver an assuring or commanding performance against the good Falcons teams, but they found a way to get over the line.

Advertisement

Their struggles have been apparent, especially Travis Kelce‘s but TB12 believes, those would be over in the week 4 matchup against the Chargers as he and Patrick Mahomes will establish that connection again:

“I know that they haven’t looked the normal dominant Chiefs but they’re finding ways to win. Patrick has done a great job…It’s only a matter of time before the Patrick-Travis connection starts coming like always. It could be this Sunday against the Chargers in LA.”

Travis’s struggles have been glaringly visible. Last week against the Falcons, he had only 4 receptions for 30 yards. In three games this season, he has had 8 catches for 69 yards and is yet to score a TD.

However, Kelce’s struggles have worked well in Rashee Rice’s favor, who has emerged as a reliable target for Mahomes. The duo has established a connection, with Rice getting 12 receptions last week. In the first three weeks, he has had 24 catches for 288 yards and 2 TDs.

Fans and many in the NFL world have been critical of his performances, blaming his age and focus on offield activities. However, Mahomes and Andy Reid are standing beside their veteran Tight End.

Mahomes and Andy Reid defend Travis

Travis is catching flak for his slow start to the season, with naysayers questioning his focus and pointing out his age as the factor for his struggles. However, HC Reid is not buying into all that and neither are the opposition defenses according to him.

He believes the defenses are hindering his progression by covering him heavily. But that has benefited Rice, who has racked up yards.

“I know people are saying that he is old or whatever, has distractions and all this [but] the defenses don’t think that. We have another receiver that plays opposite him that has a lot of yards and catches and that’s how this thing goes.”

Mahomes has relayed the same sentiment as Reid, praising Kelce for his impact even without the ball. He believes that defenses covering the Chief’s TE open up space and opportunities for other TEs and receivers.

He wants to give Travis the ball as much as he can and let him impact the play but it hasn’t been possible because of the coverage.

“It helps out other guys. I obviously want to give him the ball and let him impact the game that way, but the more defenses respect him, other guys get open and other guys make plays.”

Travis will be 35 and by this age, most of the Tight Ends usually retire. However, he’s still going and playing most of the snaps.

But the age is finally beginning to catch on along with all the lingering injuries and hits he has taken in his career. He still has a lot left in the tank and can still be impactful. Let’s see if things change this Sunday just like Brady predicted.