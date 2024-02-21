Shannon Sharpe Unintentionally Roasting the Hell Out of Kai Cenat Makes the Streamer Go Completely Crazy; “Oh, F**k You Shannon”

Over the years, the NBA All-Star Weekend has lost its sheen. What once used to be one of the most celebrated events has today become an exhibition match with players playing for coverage more than fun. The stakes are simply not worth enough for players to give it their all and get injured in the process. NBA fans have been complaining about this for the last few years. Unfortunately, this year was the same with the major highlight of the night being Shannon Sharpe roasting Kai Cenat on National Television.

During his recent sparring session alongside Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’, Shannon Sharpe’s topic of debate last night was the concerning reduction in the allure of the NBA All-Star Weekend. One of the points of concern raised by Sharpe was how the Dunk Contests have massively declined in quality. Sharpe reminisced how the All-Star Weekend was at its peak when NBA G-Leaguer Mac McClung dunked over a 7 foot 1 inch Shaq. Sharpe then shared his observation that players like Jaylen Brown were jumping over Kai Cenat in a seat who as per Sharpe is just 1’5” when seated.

“You’ve got guys jumping over. Aaron Gordon jumped over Tacko Fall. Mac McClung jumped over Shaq. Jaylen Brown jumped over Kai Cenat in a seat. And what’s supposed to do that, Stephen A.? They should have gave him a 2 – across the board! The man is already three-foot tall. You put him in a chair, now he’s 1’5. And Jaylen Brown jumped over him and he got 40+ for it. Really, Stephen A.?”

The passionate rant and the unintentional banter on Cenat’s height took the streaming world by storm. Kai Cenat soon stumbled upon the video and immediately took to Twitch to give his live reaction. The famous streamer was visibly distraught with the words and kept cussing Sharpe. Kai Cenat was livid that the popular NBA analyst could make this comment on his height on National Television. He exclaimed,

“Oh, f**k you, Shannon! Oh, f**k no! I didn’t know he said this s**t! Shannon, f**k you! No, no, no, no. N***a, nah, nah. F**k you! Nah, nah, nah, nah!”

While normally people would go easy on someone in Cenat’s position, sadly for the streamer, his fans hilariously showed no mercy and roasted him further.

Kai Cenat’s Fans Add Salt To His Wounds

The video of Cenat’s outburst went viral quickly on X, formerly known as Twitter, amassing 2 million views in just 5 hours. His fans flooded the comments section with funny one-liners on Cenat’s height from the length of his baggy pants to witty memes. Here are some of the best ones:

As seen above, the majority of Cenat’s fans couldn’t stop laughing and got creative with their punchlines. From observing how baggy shorts are long pants for Cenat to simply laughing at the streamer’s embarrassment on National TV, netizens had a field day. However, there were a few others who were far away from this and could only admire Cenat’s outfit in a positive way. The streamer’s Nigeria jersey was a rare 1996 piece and mesmerized a few fans on his stream.

Kai Cenat catching a stray from Sharpe on ‘First Take’ would be the last thing someone would think of after the conclusion of the NBA All-Star game. But that’s exactly what transpired. Surely, the 2024 Streamer of the Year will make significant strides next year.