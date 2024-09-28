Malik Nabers Joins Odell Beckham Jr. and Jerry Rice in a Historic List After Spectacular Game Against the Cowboys

Malik Nabers’ NFL career has barely started and he has already joined an elite list of WRs, thanks to his record-breaking exploits last night.

Despite being unable to take his team past the victory line against the Dallas Cowboys, Malik Nabers had an unbelievable game on an individual level. The rookie WR was Daniel Jones’ go-to man for every attack, resulting in Nabers amassing record-breaking statistics of 10+ catches & 100+ receiving yards in a single game.

The Louisiana alum’s performance meant that he became the third rookie after Jerry Rice and Odell Beckham Jr. to rake up such numbers in a primetime game since 1970.

Upstaging CeeDee Lamb, who is arguably one of the best WRs of this generation, is not a trivial deal. Nabers had a standout game against the Cowboys and this filled Giants fans with contentment despite the loss. They thus took to social media to congratulate their star boy for joining an elite company of WRs.

Rival fans however kept the banter going by reminding the Giants fanbase that they still lost the match.

In the light of his new achievement though, matters did not end all well for the rookie star. Amidst Nabers’ stellar performance, the receiver was taken off the field in the fourth quarter of the match.

Malik Nabers gets concussed against the Cowboys

In the final moments of the game, Malik Nabers’ juggling act to keep Daniel Jones’ wayward pass inbounds failed as his face mask hit the turf hard while trying to get the ball down. Not only did he get concussed with this act but also let the ball go which was then called incomplete leading to a turnover for the Cowboys.

For the Giants fans, Nabers has been the bright light in their indifferent start to the season. Seeing Nabers hitting the ground hard naturally sent shockwaves amongst the fanbase.

Luckily for them, the rookie earlier today took to Instagram to let the NFL world know that he was all right and thanked fans for their well wishes. “All good… Thanks for all the prayers!!!” posted the LSU alum on his Instagram.

With 10 days to go for the Giants’ next game against Seattle, Nabers ideally should recover before that. If not, things will get tricky for the Giants as he has been the unicorn in their attack. Having an unprecedented 35 receptions in his first four NFL games, [2nd highest in the all-time list for a rookie] the rate at which Malik is producing output is uncanny.

With Daniel Jones also slowly getting into the groove, the Nabers-Jones duo can prove to be the surprise package of the season.