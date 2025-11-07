“Why Don’t You Just Roll The Dice?”: Brandon Walker Defends Tom Brady for Cloning His Late Dog, Lua

Be it winning seven Super Bowls or recording 89,214 passing yards, Tom Brady has done a lot of unbelievable things in his life. But the most decorated player in NFL history managed to once again shock the world recently, by announcing that he had cloned his late dog, Lua.

The 48-year-old revealed that his new dog, Junie, is a genetic clone of Lua, his beloved pit bull mix who passed away in 2023. The process was carried out by Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas-based biotech company that partnered with Viagen Pets and Equine, the same firm behind the cloned pets of celebrities like Barbra Streisand and Paris Hilton.

“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family. A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family’s elderly dog before she passed,” Brady said in his announcement shared with People.

The former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback hence said the decision was born out of grief and gratitude, thanking the company for giving his family “a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog.”

For those out of the loop, Lua had been with Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen for years, often seen in family photos with their children Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian. Her passing in December 2023 was marked by emotional tributes from both.

Coming back to cloning, the moment the news broke, many were left stunned by both the dystopian nature of the event and its shock value. Naturally, this led many to criticise Brady for his actions.

But amid this, one voice stood firmly in the GOAT’s corner, Barstool Sports personality Brandon Walker, who on his recent show, tried playing the devil’s advocate.

“Let me defend Tom Brady, and I’m the only person in the world doing it. What is the point of having evil super genius money if you’re not going to make evil super genius moves? If you can clone your dog — and you’ve got the money and friends to pull it off — why don’t you just roll the dice and see if you can do it?” he said.

But not everyone was ready to buy this narrative, especially Tom Brady’s longtime teammate and close friend, Rob Gronkowski.

Appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Gronk said, “I had absolutely no clue [about the cloning],” before adding: “They take the DNA and replicate the same look, but the personality is not the same. And that’s what you really want in a cloned dog — the personality. You can fall in love with the looks, but you truly fall in love with a dog because of their personality.”

The tight end couldn’t resist ending on a lighter note, though. When Adams jokingly asked whether New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye might be Tom Brady’s clone, Gronk burst out laughing. “I mean, there’s kind of similarities… The cheeks, the hair, the smile… Kay, you might be onto something,” he said.

In the end, Brady’s latest decision perfectly captures who he’s always been — a man willing to test limits, even when it blurs the line between genius and bizarre. Or as Brandon Walker put it best: “What’s the point of evil super genius money if you’re not going to make evil super genius moves?”