Fans Expect C.J. Stroud to Get “The Deshaun Watson Treatment” After Leaving Texans Owner Cal McNair’s High-Five Hanging

C.J. Stroud didn’t have his best game in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs. But he did just enough to supplement the Houston Texans’ tough, swarming defense in a crucial 20-10 win. The only thing is, Stroud forgot to celebrate with arguably the most important guy in the stadium.

Stroud completed less than half of his passes for 203 yards and one score. But three interceptions from Houston’s defense, which has allowed the fewest points and the fewest yards in the league this season, keyed the win.

The Texans have now won five straight. And their opponents have been no slouches, having taken down the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, and Chiefs in consecutive weeks. Houston’s back in the playoff picture and could even take the AFC South division for the third straight year. It’s a time for celebration—except if you’re owner Cal McNair, who was left hanging by Stroud as he was dapping up all the Texans fans after the game.

Oh no, CJ Stroud accidentally left Texans owner Cal McNair hanging 😂(@benjicooksey from IG) pic.twitter.com/oWvP2qiof2 — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) December 9, 2025

What an oversight! And of course, fans on Twitter had a field day with the missed high-five connection between franchise QB and team owner.

“Yeah he’ll he traded by end of the year,” joked one fan.

“I’ve seen enough, time to start Mills again /s,” quipped another.

“Didn’t recognize them bundled up like that. Once they got in the tunnel after the game, he was hugging them,” pointed out one reasonable fan.

“He about to get the Deshaun watson treatment,” warned this Twitter user.

For those unaware, that fan is referring to the rift between McNair and former franchise QB Deshaun Watson before the trade, and all the other ugly business that came to light surrounding the QB.

The Texans were hiring general manager Nick Caserio. It was just after the 2020 campaign, a season in which Watson led the league in passing and put up a 33-7 TD-INT ratio on his way to his third straight Pro Bowl.

He wanted input on the new hire. But when McNair hired Caserio without vetting any of the guys Watson suggested, it led Watson to tweet a cryptic message and later demand a trade. A year and 22 sexual misconduct charges later, Watson was a Cleveland Brown.

Of course, that fan was merely joking. These two situations are far from similar. And Stroud, while still not at the level he showed as a rookie, continues to look a lot like a guy McNair and the rest of the Texans’ brass are going to want to keep around for a long time yet.