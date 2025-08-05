“We Welcome It”: When Roger Goodell Explained Why Travis Kelce Dating Taylor Swift Is ‘Great’ for the NFL

Sorry to the haters, but Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong two years into their relationship. In fact, they seem closer than ever, with engagement rumors swirling and whispers of wedding bells in the air.

Back in the 2023-24 season, Swift’s appearances at Chiefs games caused quite a stir. Her frequent TV cameos during broadcasts triggered some of the more traditional, hardcore NFL loyalists. But despite the noise, it wasn’t a major issue last season, mainly because her global “The Eras Tour” kept her away from many games. That won’t be the case this year.

With her tour wrapped and not resuming until 2026, Taylor is expected to be at nearly every game, home and away. And with this likely being Travis Kelce’s final NFL season, her presence will be even more pronounced. That may reignite complaints from purists, but it’s something the league, and especially Commissioner Roger Goodell, is fully embracing.

A savvy businessman who has grown the NFL’s annual revenue to over $20 billion during his tenure, Goodell saw the potential of the Kelce-Swift pairing early on. Nearly two years ago, when the relationship was still fresh, he offered his perspective on what it meant, not just for the couple but for the league.

He recognized the unique opportunity to bridge fan bases and open the sport to a whole new demographic. Swift’s presence drew in millions of her fans, many of whom had never watched a football game before, and brought unprecedented attention to the NFL.

“Absolutely. Listen. They’re happy, and they seem to be enjoying their relationship. That’s great in itself, but it has connected more fans of Taylor and more fans of the NFL in some ways. To sort of to see that, they have a connection, now they have a connection to our game and to Taylor. She is an unbelievable artist, and Travis is an unbelievable player. I think it’s great for the league to have that kind of attention. So we welcome it.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has even voiced support for the idea of Taylor Swift owning a stake in an NFL franchise, particularly the Kansas City Chiefs. He believes she has the capability, and he’s not wrong. Swift has already proven to be a savvy investor, and buying into an NFL team is one of the smartest moves anyone with her wealth and profile can make.

As a billionaire with unmatched global influence, Swift certainly has the means and the reach to make a serious impact. If Tom Brady can become a part-owner, there’s no reason she can’t. In fact, she’s already expanded the NFL’s audience in ways few others could. Thanks to her presence, more people around the world now know who Travis Kelce is than even Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady.