“They Need to Lose to USC”: Colin Cowherd Wants Deion Sanders’ CU to Go 11-1 This Season

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Cowherd is thoroughly impressed by Deion Sanders and how he has completely flipped Colorado’s program around. However, the NFL analyst still doesn’t want the Buffs to win against Caleb Williams-led USC. The Colorado Buffaloes have been on a roll since winning their opening two games against TCU and Nebraska.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of ‘The Herd With Colin Cowherd’, Colin, who has been in awe of the kind of work Deion Sanders has been doing with the Buffaloes, revealed that he would prefer if Colorado ends up having an 11-1 season this year, adding that he would like to see them lose against USC.

Colin Cowherd Prefers USC Trojans Over Colorado Buffaloes

In the recent episode of ‘The Herd With Colin Cowherd,’ the sportscaster couldn’t help but express how Sanders has used an unconventional approach to attract success at Colorado. He described Sanders as a refreshing change from the typical college football coaches. Cowherd said,

Advertisement

“College football coaches, in my life, have overwhelmingly been control freaks. Older white guys, angry, yelling and hating any new thing. NIL- they hated it. Transfer portal day- they hated it. Anything that’s not a norm, they’re uncomfortable with. And here comes Deion Sanders, all shades all-day.”

Colin Cowherd praised the early success that the Buffs have enjoyed, However, the NFL analyst doesn’t want them to beat USC. He states, “I want to see Colorado go 11-1, and they need to lose to USC. I would love to see them go 11-1, but Deion Sanders is making people uncomfortable.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheHerd/status/1702741932726952220?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Cowherd highlighted that Deion Sanders has shaken up the status quo in the PAC-12, which was not known for its excitement. Colin believes that the upcoming games of the Buffs against Colorado State, Oregon, and USC would be massive. “If they beat Oregon, USC and Colorado is going to be the highest rated regular season game and its gonna beat Michigan and Ohio state. There would be so much star power in that game- Caleb Williams, USC, Deion Sanders and his amazing son, Travis Hunter. That is gonna get 15 million people watching. That thing is gonna be gigantic,” Colin added.

Caleb Williams Aims for Back to Back Heisman Wins With the USC Trojans

The USC Trojans have been on fire in their first three games of the season. In their recent matchup against Stanford, the Trojans crushed their long-time rivals with a 56-10 victory. This victory marked Stanford’s largest margin of defeat in their series since 2006.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AryePulli/status/1700705701994111435?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EnsignGridiron/status/1700718214702063740?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PFF_Steve/status/1700718021143142778?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

USC’s dominance is much attributed to quarterback Caleb Williams. He is also the defending Heisman Trophy winner. This season again, Williams is aiming to become the first player since 1974-75 to win the Heisman in consecutive years. Off to a strong start in the 2023 season, including wins against San Jose State, Nevada, and Stanford, the young QB has positioned the Trojans among the top contenders in college football. USC Trojans fans would definitely want Williams to secure back-to-back Heisman Trophies.