“Today’s football is the ultimate blame game”: Tom Brady blasts new era of players and coaches for weak work ethic

Tom Brady’s work ethic is elite and he knows his greatness is unparalleled. So he had some advice for the current generation of players on how to be successful: Stop blaming everyone else.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

Tom Brady is known for not only outworking players on the field but also outworking them in the film room, the training centres and even his diet. He doesn’t eat dairy, tomatoes, pepper, mushrooms or most fruits—“I have no desire to do that”.

And all of this has led to his unbeatable legacy. 7 Super Bowl rings, All-Time leader in Passing Yards with 79,204 yards, All-Time leader with 581 touchdowns, 3 MVP’s and many more.

Tom Brady blasted players and coaches for playing the blame game

Tom Brady spoke to NFL writer Peter King for his latest edition of “Football Morning in America” on Monday and took issue with those throwing up their hands and blaming everyone and everything when things don’t go their way.

“Life is about always changing and adapting to different things. Today, the world wants to blame, and shame, and guilt, and fear everything all the time,” the Bucs QB superstar told King. “We would never teach our kids that, you know? We would never say, ‘This is how you’re gonna get through life the best — you’re gonna blame everyone when things don’t go right.’ Or, ‘I always get it my way but you should never get it your way.’ It’s not how to live a joyful life.

“For me … I love playing football. [Bucs offensive coordinator] Byron Leftwich said something really good the other day: It’s a very simple game that’s so hard to execute. It’s a totally imperfect game that you’re trying to do as perfectly as possible. Every day I come out trying to do it. I’m hoping this is my best year.”

Brady called the sport the “ultimate blame game.”

“General managers, head coaches, players, quarterbacks, receivers, defense, offense. It’s so easy to blame someone else. It’s so hard to say, ‘I didn’t get the job done and we collectively didn’t get the job done.’ That’s the best part about team sports. I picked a team where everybody’s like, ‘Hey, we gotta get better.’ It’s not, ‘I got all the answers. You guys just all screwed it up except me.’ The exact opposite way to play the game. Do you know? You gotta play it together,” he said.

“If you’re doing what you love doing and you’re with people you love doing it with, it’s all good. You can go to the Bahamas and play golf with the worst threesome of all time and you’re gonna have a horrible time. Or you can go to the local muni with your three best friends and have the best time. I love the guys I’m working with. This is nothing about New England. I love New England. Love the players. I love the coaches. It was magical.”

Tom Brady might be harsh, but he doesn’t preach anything he doesn’t follow himself. At 43, Brady Threw for more touchdowns than Patrick Mahomes, more yards than Aaron Rodgers, and won the Super Bowl by 22 points. So if someone in the future wants to dethrone the GOAT, he has laid down the path to get to him.

