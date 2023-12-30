Donald Trump Praises NFL Veterans for Their Successful Podcast While Getting Invited for a Special Episode

Will Compton and Taylor Lewan’s podcast ‘Bussin’ with the Boys’ has managed to captivate football fans with their playful banter. Their hilarious grip on topics has helped the show host some coveted names from inside and outside the sports world. As it turns out, former US President Donald Trump might also be on that list after a recent interaction with one of the co-hosts.

Taylor Lewan recently attended UFC 296 at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Surprisingly, he found himself seated just behind the former POTUS and, on top of that, had the opportunity to have a very brief chat with him. It was Trump who reached out first and deeply appreciated Taylor and Compton’s brainchild. He needed only four words to express his feelings — “Your podcast is great.”

Taylor Lewan was visibly surprised after Donald Trump reached out to him. It took a solid few seconds for him to grasp what had just happened. Trump’s new interest in the NFL could certainly be entertaining for many. However, it’s worth noting that he has embroiled himself in controversies in the past while hurting a player like Tom Brady in the process.

During a 2017 rally in Alabama, he suggested that NFL ratings were down due to higher penalties on hard tackles. He also criticized the players who took a knee during the national anthem. In such a scenario, Trump’s return to the NFL world is a hard choice to make for the fans, but his unfiltered takes seem to promise amusement.

Donald Trump Accepts Taylor Lewan’s Invitation to ‘Bussin’ With the Boys’

Lewan was quick to jump on the opportunity to add Trump to his list of guests on the show. The cordiality was reciprocated by Trump, who loves football enough to formerly own the New Jersey Generals, a USFL team in the mid-’80s. He said,

“We will get on, get my number from Dana.”

As soon as the video surfaced online, the NFL community was very much on board with having Trump on the show. One of the excited fans said, “Do it!”

A fan was particularly proud of the podcast, appreciating the co-hosts as well.

One had a hilarious reaction for Lewan, who needed a moment to sink the big news in.

Another fan was rather impressed, as he called the hosts ‘the right team’.

One of the few fans was excited about an unfiltered Trump appearance on Bussin’ with the Boys.

Troup has had quite an impact on the league over the years, especially when he was President. It also sent a shockwave throughout the NFL world when a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat was spotted in Tom Brady’s locker. It spread like wildfire and Trump was often brought up while Brady was being interviewed. He even abruptly ended an interview after a reporter asked him about the former POTUS.

Nevertheless, Brady has since distanced himself from the drama and the controversies. He even decided not to show up at the White House after the Pats had won a Super Bowl. Surprisingly, Trump also didn’t bring up the star QB’s name while hosting the team and only congratulated the team for winning the Super Bowl.

Their friendship might have faded away, but Trump has maintained a close relationship with the Patriots owner, Robert Kraft. He has also been a close friend to him, and he reached out to check up on the team owner several times when his wife sadly passed away.

In an attempt to appreciate his support for the team, Kraft reportedly gifted Trump a Super Bowl ring after an earlier win. The vocal Patriots fan even congratulated the team via a tweet as they secured a spot in the Super Bowl LIII.

History aside, Trump’s appreciation for quality sports content and veterans like Lewan and Compton is evident. His appearance could surely turn heads, as football fans would definitely enjoy a conversation where Trump discusses the current landscape of football or his favorite team’s downfall.