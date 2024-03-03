Jim Harbaugh’s Favorite Running Back Blake Corum Has a Special Message for the Chargers HC; “I’m Just Getting Started”

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum finished off an impressive season with a 15-0 record, winning their third straight Big Ten Championship and first Rose Bowl in 25 years. Now comes the time for Corum to impress the big guns sitting in the NFL team’s front offices ahead of the 2024 draft. Fortunately for him, his former head coach Jim Harbaugh is also preparing the LA Chargers’ roster for the 2024 NFL season.

Blake Corum spoke to NFL Network’s Kimmi Chex after his Combine workout and he indeed let the world know, “I’m just getting started.” Kimmi asked Blake about Coach Harbaugh praising him as the greatest running back he has coached since Frank Gore. Blake was nothing but grateful for the kind words Jim Harbaugh said about him.

Blake further stressed the fact that he is still at the beginning of his career. He wishes to remain focused on trying harder after the draft and knows how much work has to be done to surpass the legendary Frank Gore. Kimmi further inquired if he had any message for Jim Harbaugh, suggesting the idea of Harbaugh considering drafting Blake. The First-Team All-American eagerly expressed his willingness to go to great lengths for Coach Harbaugh, per NFL.com.

“You already know this, but I’ll tell you once again, I would run through a brick wall for you seven days a week and twice on Sunday.” Blake added, “I’m not hard to find like coach Deion [Sanders] said, but, I know you’re gonna do great things for the Chargers and I know you’re gonna win because that’s what you do.”

Blake Corum’s performance with the Wolverines was nothing short of outstanding. He rushed 258 times for 1,245 yards and set Michigan’s all-time career record with 27 rushing scores. If Jim Harbaugh adds him to the Chargers, it would be one of the most compelling narratives to follow in the upcoming NFL season.

Should Jim Harbaugh Consider Signing Former Michigan RB Blake Corum?

The unanimous All-American consistently scored touchdowns in every game, with multiple touchdowns in eight of his last nine games. After staying back in Michigan for his senior year, Blake surpassed Anthony Thomas for the program record with 58 rushing touchdowns and 60 total touchdowns. Provided Blake could match the same intensity in the NFL, he can achieve greatness without a doubt.

The star RB’s Combine measurements include a height of 5 ft. 7 6/8, a weight of 205 pounds, a hand size of 9 inches, an arm length of 28 7/8 inches, and a wingspan of 70 1/8 inches, according to the Spun. During the two Combine drills till now, he clocked a 40-yard dash time of 4.53 seconds and a vertical jump of 35.5 inches. So, he definitely looks ready to be a solid option for Jim Harbaugh’s plans with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Corum has a strong presence as a running back, despite his small size. His skill in both running and receiving will benefit the Chargers offense, which we can guess that even coach Harbaugh knows very well.

Blake is expected to be an early pick in the NFL Draft this year among other backs. We would have to wait and watch what happens in Detroit from April 25-27 and which team gets to benefit from Blake’s versatile skills.