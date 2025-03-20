Fans Spark Wild Billionaire vs Millionaire Comparisons Between Apple CEO Tim Cook and Odell Beckham Jr. Weeks After the Super Bowl

Tim Cook made a surprise appearance at Super Bowl LIX and was spotted with Odell Beckham Jr. at a New Orleans eatery ahead of the big game. Weeks later, a resurfaced video of that exact moment naturally caught the internet’s attention. But even more than that, their outfit choices—particularly the watches on their wrists—sparked a frenzy. Fans are now wondering: Is true wealth quiet, or is it simply a matter of personal style?

Cook has been the CEO of Apple since 2011, taking over after Steve Jobs resigned from the position and later passed away. He currently boasts a net worth of $2.4 billion, but one wouldn’t guess it just by looking at his attire.

In the clip from Super Bowl week, Cook is practically unnoticeable. He wears a blue collared shirt with simple tan pants and an Apple Watch that retails for $800. It’s a nice choice, but he could easily afford a far more expensive one if he wanted. And he probably does, but you may never catch him wearing it in public. That’s just who Cook is—he prefers to keep his wealth understated. But not OBJ.

OBJ was instantly swarmed by fans, handing out handshakes in the eatery. He stood out quite a bit, sporting a sleek leather jacket, khakis, and dress shoes. But it was his watch that stole the show—his pink Richard Mille RM 67-01 Extra Flat, valued at $490K.

Fans in the comments debated whether it was surprising to see the Apple CEO wearing his own product rather than opting for a flashier outfit and watch. Especially when compared to a man with less wealth but a much more extravagant style.

It’s not exactly shocking to see both men making a statement in their own way. OBJ has always been known as one of the NFL’s more outspoken players.

He played a key role in the league’s tunnel walkout revolution, where players shifted from formal wear to showcasing their personal style. Some of OBJ’s most eye-catching outfits include a snakeskin coat and a kilt, which he wore to the Met Gala. On the field, he’s even sported cleats that light up.

Cook, on the other hand, has gotten to where he is because of his quiet demeanor. Plus, it must be somewhat scary to walk around with a net worth like his at the risk of being robbed. It’s only smart to downplay his wealth and dress like any other person in society. It’s called hiding in plain sight. And Cook has the perfect look to do so.

It’s pretty common for those with greater wealth to avoid showing it off, while others who grow up without wealth and then accumulate it are more inclined to display their extravagance. But personality also plays a role—some people enjoy showcasing what they have, while others prefer to keep it under wraps. And there’s nothing wrong with either approach.