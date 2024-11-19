mobile app bar

Manti Te’o’s Preseason Take on the 49ers is Suddenly Making More Sense in the Midseason

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey

Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Manti Te’o witnessed an “emotionally drained” San Francisco 49ers just before the start of the season. Well, if they were drained back then, where would the Niners bunch be now? Struggling with injuries, they have lost five of the 10 games played so far. Forget Super Bowl contenders, the 49ers have hardly looked like winners. And, Te’o saw it coming.

San Francisco’s performance has been a far cry from last season when they lost just five games out of 17.

The 49ers came out the healthiest they have been this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Trent Williams and Nick Bosa were back from injuries to bolster the roster. Yet, they lost the home matchup.

After the game, a video of Te’o from August resurfaced in which he was giving an assessment of the Niners after their preseason games. What he had said back then, does make complete sense now.

In the clip, Manti recalled how despite dominance in the past, the 49ers never had that “look that you see when somebody truly believes they are better than you.” He said they used to be “these big bullies” in not just the NFC West but also the NFL. 

“I flipped on the TV and watched their past two preseason games when their starters played,” Te’o added. “And I just see an emotionally drained team. They’ve been to the NFC Championship four in the past five years. They’ve been to the Super Bowl twice and they lost that Super Bowl to the same team.”

Many who were critical of Te’o’s take back then, are owning up to the mistake now.

Manti’s assessment appeared to be a stretch in late August. The Niners, just like Manti had predicted, seem to have lost their sense of purpose after repeated failures now. However, the fans still have faith in their team.

Niners fans are hopeful for a comeback

With seven games still left in the season, Niners fans feel there is still plenty of time to find the winning momentum they have lost due to injuries.

“It has nothing to do with emotion everything to do with health. A healthy Bosa, Greenlaw, Aiyuk, and McCaffrey changes this team completely,” one fan wrote on X (formerly twitter).

However, Niners did have a relatively good squad against the Seahawks. Of course, George Kittle, Charvarius Ward, and Khalil Davis were still on the inactive list.

Currently, Brock Purdy’s 49ers are the bottom dwellers of the NFC West. They have a daunting path ahead to make the playoffs. Out of the seven games, three are tough the 7-3 Green Bay Packers, 9-2 Buffalo Bills, and the 9-1 Detroit Lions are waiting for them in the coming weeks.

