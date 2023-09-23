“Tua and Brock Purdy Are Very Similar”: Colin Cowherd Lauds Dolphins, 49ers Coaches for Trusting QBs With No “Big Physical Presence”

The San Francisco 49ers have secured another big win with Brock Purdy as QB1 and it won’t be a stretch to believe that they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. On a similar note, the Dolphins have also shown great coordination in the first two games and the Tua-Tyreek connection seems to be a perfect fit. As one can expected, both the units have left NFL analyst Colin Cowherd thoroughly impressed.

Cowherd, however, feels that it’s the coaches that made all this happen. In his The Volume podcast, Cowherd recently mentioned how the judgment from the coaches helped Tua and Purdy, the two QBs with no “big physical presence”, “big arms” to rip it off in the field.

Colin Cowherd is Elated With Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa’s Success

Colin Cowherd can’t stop singing praises for Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy. In the latest episode of ‘The Volume,’ the NFL analyst was highlighting the similarity in their playing styles. However, before that, while talking specifically about Brock Purdy’s last game, Cowherd said,

“He [Brock] sees it and lets it rip. A couple of times they put like 10 guys in the box near the goal line and he just got rid of it. He didn’t hold it. He sees it, lets it go and he delivers it accurately and that’s just a big component to this game.”

Colin then pointed out that Tua and Purdy’s respective coaches, Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan, have been instrumental in correctly utilizing this skill set. Mentioning the playing styles of Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy being somewhat similar, Colin Cowherd stated,

“I think Tua and Brock Purdy are very similar that way. Not big physical presence, not big arms, not wildly mobile, but those coaches Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan see what they are – ‘great distributors’.”

Cowherd connected both QB’s playing style to that of a great distributor in basketball – Chris Paul. Apparently, Paul focuses on setting up others before scoring and the analyst reckons Tua and Purdy are following the same strategy. Colin envisions an exciting future for the Dolphins and the 49ers and he even suggested the possibility of a Dolphins-49ers Super Bowl. While these two QBs and the strategies of their respective coaches seems to be in sync, one can’t say the same about the Bears and Justin Fields.

Justin Fields and the Coaching Problem in Chicago

Colin Cowherd’s recent praise for quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy has ignited discussions about the importance of correct coaching with respect to a quarterback’s playing style. While Tagovailoa and Purdy may not have the imposing physical presence of some NFL quarterbacks, Cowherd commends their ability to read the field and make quick decisions.

In contrast, Justin Fields, who is definitely a highly mobile and dual-threat quarterback, is facing challenges on the field. During a recent press conference, Fields openly admitted feeling “robotic and not playing like himself” during a game against the Buccaneers. He stated,

“My goal this week is to say, ‘eff it’ and go out there and play football like I know how to play football. That includes thinking less and just going out there and playing off of instincts, rather than say so much info in my head and data in my head, and clearly just going out there and playing football.”

When asked about the role of coaching and whether that is the problem behind his recent struggles, Fields said, “Could be coaching, I think, but at the end of the day they’re doing their job when they’re giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes.” While Justin did issue a clarification on his statement, saying that he wasn’t putting the blame on his coaches, there still seems to be a lot of anxiety among the Bears fans.

Recently, the panel on ESPN’s ‘Undisputed‘ starring Skip Bayless, Michael Irvin, and Keyshawn Jonson, was discussing the problems of Justin Fields. During their chat, Johnson said to Bayless, “What he is simply saying skip is. ‘I get so much damn information from so many different situations that I’m out there thinking and I shouldn’t be out here thinking and it slows down my progress.'”

It will be interesting to see how the Bears resolve their internal issues going forward. As far as the Dolphins and the 49ers are concerned, they would like to continue on their merry way.